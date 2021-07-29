Sunroofs: Altmaier for subsidies or «tolerance obligation» | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has proposed investment advances or a “tolerance obligation” for more solar roofs in Germany.

Many more solar roofs are needed than before, although there are already high expansion targets, the CDU politician from the German news agency said. “Therefore, I am in favor of us making it clear very quickly with federal, state and local governments that solar systems, i.e. photovoltaic or solar thermal systems, or a combination of both, will be installed on all new public buildings. Existing buildings should be adapted as soon as possible, but no later than 2028.” The same should apply to commercial buildings and large rental complexes.

“In the case of private houses, for example small house builders, we have to be very careful that the construction project is not made impossible by extra costs,” said Altmaier. “That’s why I’m not necessarily a fan of mandatory solar power on the roofs of private houses.”

But he could envision a “tolerance obligation” or investment advances, the minister said. “In the case of the obligation to tolerate, third parties, such as the municipality, would have the option of installing solar panels at their own expense in exchange for a reasonable part of the owner’s proceeds. With the investment advance, the system would be owned by the home builder, but he would have to repay a certain portion of the advance with his income from the photovoltaic system. “In this way, one could achieve the goals of the energy transition without undue interference with private investment freedom.”

The head of the Association of Municipal Enterprises, Ingbert Liebing, said on Thursday: “We are delighted at the signals that the potential of the roof surfaces is finally being seen. The fact is: every area, every roof near the consumer counts towards solar expansion. To capitalize on this potential, we need to start in the neighborhoods of the municipalities, where we need to include all suitable roofs for delivery in the area, including the use of neighborhood storage systems. An investment advance is a good idea, although it is not significantly different from existing KfW loans. “We are critical of the obligation to tolerate, because all roofs are different: whether it concerns statics, alignment or with regard to liability issues.” Voluntary models would be more effective.

To meet stricter climate targets, many politicians and associations believe that significantly more new wind turbines and solar roofs are needed. The incumbent black-and-red coalition has tightened the climate protection law, but has been unable to achieve higher renewable energy expansion targets as a result.