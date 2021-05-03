Sunglasses Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor, Fielmann, Lanvin

The Sunglasses Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions. This business report includes both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each region and country mentioned in the market research study.

The attention on the overwhelming players De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor, Fielmann, Lanvin, LUXOTTICA GROUP P.IVA 10182640150, LVMH, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Marcolin SpA., Maui Jim, Safilo Group S.p.A., Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors, Pivothead, Specsavers, FASTRACK LTD., CHARMANT Group, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD., Kyboe.; among other domestic and global players

The sunglasses market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 16.88% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The sunglasses market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising beauty awareness among consumers, both men and women.

Sunglasses are eyewear glasses which protect the eyes from the sun and its harmful radiation. They are mainly tinted in order to offer protection from the harmful rays coming from the sun. The sunglasses are classified into two categories as non-polarized or polarized and are customizable as per the customer’s personal demand. Sunglasses can also be utilized as the spectacles by utilizing either the convex or concave lenses, according to the eye power of the individual.

Lenses are generally made with glass, several plastics, or polycarbonates. Among the several types of sunglass lenses, polarized lenses aid in cutting down the glare because of reflection and are suitable to be worn even while driving and in the outdoor activities. Photochromic lenses react well to the intensity of UV light by turning darker outdoors and lighter indoors are the factors that are most likely to propel the growth of the sunglasses market in the forecast period The growing knowledge related to the harmful effects of UV rays on the eyes, along with the increasing of approval of eyewear, involving sunglasses, as a part of added modern lifestyle accessory, is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the sunglasses market in the forecast period.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Aviator/Pilot, Wayfarer, Rectangle, Round, Cat Eye, Oval, and Others),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store-Based)

The countries covered in the sunglasses market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Competitive Landscape and Sunglasses Market Share Analysis

Shaving foam market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to sunglasses market.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In December 2018, Fred announced the launch of their new collection of eight eyewear style which is designed in collaboration with Thelios. The main aim is to provide special designed trendy eyewear to the people. This collaboration has led to collection of eyeglasses with the signature braided marine cable of the Force 10 bracelet on the temples.

In September 2018, Vista Outdoor Inc. announced they are done with the selling procedure of their legal entities Bollé, Cébé and Serengeti brands. The main aim is to expand their business in eyewear market and create a mutually beneficial relationship with them.

