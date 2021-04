Sunflower Lecithin Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2030

Sunflower Lecithin Gaining Ground in Lecithin Market

Sunflower lecithin market has been growing at a significant rate during the recent years. The market has also seen multiple new reforms during the recent years. The demand for sunflower lecithin has been gaining ground in the lecithin market.

Sunflower lecithin has also been replaced in multiple end use industries in place of soy lecithin. Non-GMO nature of sunflower lecithin can be attributed to this shift in the market. Sunflower lecithin is expected to experience impressive growth during the coming years and conquer share of share of multiple lecithin sources during the forecast period.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Dynamics

The growing inclination towards sunflower lecithin revolves around the low GMO prevalence in the market. This has been a supplemental factor to increase the usage of sunflower lecithin in the bakery and confectionery industry.

Bakery and confectionery account for large share in the demand from the food and beverages industry, and is expected to significantly increase during the coming years.

The growing demand from the bakery industry due to specific applications of sunflower lecithin and better performance in comparison with other alternatives is expected to increase the demand for sunflower lecithin.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Segmentation

The sunflower lecithin market can be segmented on the basis of nature and end use industry

On the basis of nature, the sunflower lecithin market can be segmented into:

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of end use industry, the Sunflower Lecithin market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Neutraceuticals

Others

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America holds the largest share within the global sunflower lecithin market. Health obsessions of consumers and turning to usage of are the main factors which has allowed the sunflower lecithin market to prosper in North America.

Due to the increasing importance of neutraceuticals, the potential reach of sunflower lecithin in North America will be in growth stage. Apart from North America, Europe ranks second in the consumption of Sunflower Lecithin. With multiple new regulations in the region, increasing preference of sunflower lecithin and subsequent aversion of soy based products in consumers, is expected to supplement usage of sunflower lecithin in Europe.

Sunflower Lecithin Market: Key Players

The global sunflower lecithin market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of regional and international market. Prominent players in the market are Cargill inc., Lipoid, Imcopa Food Ingredients, GIIAVA, Lekithos, and Bunge Lecithins among others.

