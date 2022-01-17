Sunday’s most-watched show: “Big Brother Famous” wrecks audiences

1.5 million viewers came to the gala moderated by Cristina Ferreira. Leandro was the eliminated competitor of the week.

In the third week, “Big Brother Famosos” wins TV viewers again on Sunday. At this week’s gala, which aired on January 16, the TVI reality show – at its best – gained 1.5 million viewers.

Towards the end of the show, the show hosted by Cristina Ferreira reached almost 50 percent share. The most watched moment of the gala corresponded to the departure of singer Leandro. The candidate was eliminated with 87 percent of the public vote.

Ljubomir Stanisic’s “Hell’s Kitchen” on SIC never even came close to matching those numbers. The third viewer seat belonged to the semifinals of The Voice Portugal, which ends next Sunday, January 23 on RTP1.

