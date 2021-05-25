Sun Protection Products Market is Pegged to Grow at a CAGR of Nearly 7% From 2020-2030

The Growth of Sun Protection Products market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Prior to Covid-19 outbreak, the demand for specialized skin care products was witnessing significant growth. The forecasted growth for sun protection products is pegged at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2020-2030. The market of sun protection products highly depends on China who is a significant supplier of active ingredients used in these products.

However, due to COVID-19 impact, existing demand for sun protection products has experienced a dip In the United States, sales declined by nearly 20% by the end of March 2020 owing to prevalence of work from home conditions. Despite this, some of the players like Caroline Goldstein, Shiseido and others are still focusing on launching a wide range of sun protection products for face amid COVID-19 to maintain their presence in the market.

Global Sun Protection Product Market Trends

In recent years, players of the sun protection products market have shifted to natural oil ingredients as a solution with an interest to attract emerging consumer markets that prefer organic products. Moreover, the availability of natural oils commonly extracted from carrot seeds, coconut oil, raspberry seeds, and several other natural products provides cheaper raw material solutions and a better margin. With rising inclination of millennials and generation Z towards natural sun protection products, the market is poised to exhibit an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US $ 1.3 Bn during 2020-2030.

Global Sun Protection Product Market Manufacturers

The rising demand for sun protection creams with anti-aging effects has bolstered the market growth of sun protection products. The market of sun protection products is not limited to application on sun-exposed areas of the bodies as presently companies have been working on sun protection supplements. Asia is a significant market for oral or edible sunscreen products.

Moreover, players in the market are focusing on the use of antioxidants to prevent DNA damage by stopping free radicals that lead to aging and wrinkles. The use of probiotics and prebiotic products has sustained the market of organic sun protection products. In 2020 companies like DSM have been collaborating with startups to make probiotic products based on microbiome technology under the Gut-brain axis approach.

