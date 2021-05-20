Sun Care Products Market | Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2021-2027| Key Player – Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Estee Lauder, Amway, Mary Kay, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Avon Products Inc

Sun Care Products Market Outlook – 2027

Sun care products are preferred in various regions owing to the diverse demand from consumers across the globe. These products are used as a protection for the skin against the harmful radiations of the sun that can even cause skin allergy and irritation. The market is driven by growing consumer demands for diversified personal care products. From extraction of natural oils for sun protection to organic base products, the key market players have been dwelling on opportunistic market conditions for producing convenient output.

Download Report Sample (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6872

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered L’Oréal International, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Groupe Clarins, Procter & Gamble, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Estee Lauder, Amway, Mary Kay, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Avon Products Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Implication of COVID-19 on production

COVID-19 spread has led to production shut down in various industries including the sector of personal care products. The cease in production has caused supply chain disruption, impacting the demand and supply balance for the product.

Decline in demand due to lack of outdoor activities

The prevailing work from home conditions have reduced outdoor visits and this has hampered the application of sun care products. Amid the virus outbreak situations, there is a decline in the number of outdoor recreational activities and this has significantly reduced the demand for sun care products in the market.

Request for Customization of This Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6872

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The surge in consumer consciousness is developing and boosting demands for personal care products. This has increased the usage of sun care items. The key market players intrigue the consumer base by offering new, attractive, and diversified variants in the same product line, offering consumers a wide range of variety to choose the best suitable product as per their needs and preferences.

The global sun care products market trends are as follows:

Growing trend of outdoor recreational activities

There is an increase in the trend of recreation among the population, owing to the hectic schedule and busy lifestyle, which leads toward adoption of outdoor sport and leisure activities. This has increased the demand for sun care products as uncommon or over exposure to sun may cause temporary and prolonged skin problems.

The outdoor recreational activities demand physical workout and exposure to sun rays and atmospheric changes. For this, the demand for sun care or sun protection products arise. These products offer wide range of benefits such as protection from sun, skin moisturisation, anti-aging benefits of natural oils, and others. The key market players make these products available to customer through multiple distribution channels as per the customer’s convenience.

Multiple benefits of sun care and anti-aging

The growing interest for sun protection creams with benefits of anti-aging has supported the market development of sun care products. The market of sun care items is not restricted to application on sun-exposed parts of the bodies as the key market players have been working on sun protection supplements. With dynamic trends in the industry, many regions across the globe are appearing as a critical market for edible and oral sunscreen products.

In addition, players in the market are concentrating on the utilization of cancer prevention agents to forestall skin harm by halting free radicals that lead to maturing and wrinkles. The utilization of probiotics and prebiotic items has boost the demand for natural sun care items in the market.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6872

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Creams

Lotions

Gels

Oils

Ointments

Foam & Sprays

Pre-saturated Wipes

Others Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialists Stores

Online Store

Others Application Self-tanning

After Sun

Sun Protection

Others Industry Vertical · Consumer Goods · Health & Skincare · Pharmaceutical Industry · Personal Care & Cosmetics

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sun care products industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global sun care products market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sun care products market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global sun care products market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Sun Care Products Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the sun care products market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6872