Though Cookie Run: Kingdom’s collaboration with Disney has been out for lower than a month, rumors of one other collaboration with in style MMORPG Summoner Warfare have already been confirmed.

The collab will reportedly additionally embody particular pre-events earlier than the D-Day occasion. The principle occasion will primarily contain characters from Cookie Run: Kingdom making an look in Summoner Warfare.

Gamers can maintain studying to seek out out when the occasion kicks off, what rewards they will anticipate, and the way they will put together their Sky Kingdom for the occasion.

All the pieces gamers must know concerning the Cookie Run: Kingdom and Summoner Warfare collaboration

A collaboration of #CookieRunKingdom and #SummonersWar begins Aug. twenty ninth, 2022! The candy and courageous Cookies have ready a present whilst you look ahead to the [Summoners War X Cookie Run: Kingdom] collab. Aug. thirteenth – Aug. twenty ninth 7:59am PDT

Rewards obtainable till Aug. thirty first 7:59am PDT A collaboration of #CookieRunKingdom and #SummonersWar begins Aug. twenty ninth, 2022!The candy and courageous Cookies have ready a present whilst you look ahead to the [Summoners War X Cookie Run: Kingdom] collab.Aug. thirteenth – Aug. twenty ninth 7:59am PDTRewards obtainable till Aug. thirty first 7:59am PDT https://t.co/knhvsPqwSM

This would be the first collaboration wherein Cookie Run: Kingdom showcases its content material in a unique sport. Though some Summoner Warfare followers expressed disappointment that rumors of an anime collab did not pan out, the MMORPG group’s pleasure concerning the D-Day occasion is palpable.

This announcement has additionally set off rumors about the opportunity of sure Summoner Warfare characters being tailored into Cookie variations as a part of a doable future collaboration.

The pre-events (known as ‘A Candy Present for Summoners’ occasion within the sport) have been launched on August 13. Summoner Warfare gamers might place a Jellybean Farm on their Sky Island and accumulate Jellybeans simply as one would in Cookie Run: Kingdom. These Jellybeans might later be transformed to a set variety of Mystical Scrolls on daily basis till the tip of August.

The principle D-Day occasion will launch on August 28 and can embody GingerBrave, Hollyberry, Pure Vanilla, Madeleine, and Espresso Cookie becoming a member of Summoner Warfare’s character library.

These Cookies will tackle comparable roles as their CRK selves, however it’s not clear how each builders will adapt the skills of those characters to Summoner Warfare. In a leaked ability description for Hollyberry in Summoner Warfare, her capacity seems to be just like Assist Cookies in CRK. It reads:

“With the ability of Hollyberry Defend, decreases the harm that your allies take by 200% of your Protection till the following flip begins. You’ll achieve immunity to lack of ability results throughout this time.”

Since that is an unconfirmed leak, readers should look ahead to the occasion to go dwell subsequent week for any correct particulars relating to the specifics of this collaboration.

Edited by Siddharth Satish