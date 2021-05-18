Summit in Paris wants a package of 100 billion for Africa | Free press

The corona pandemic has left deep marks in Africa – especially in the economy. French President Macron wants a “New Deal” to keep the continent from drifting away. It is a lot of money.

Paris (dpa) – International donors want to boost the African economy after the corona pandemic with billions in aid.

Thanks to the solidarity of wealthy countries, about $ 100 billion (about € 82.3 billion) could be mobilized through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington. French head of state Emmanuel Macron announced this on Tuesday in Paris on the sidelines of an Africa aid conference. “Growth and stability in Africa means prosperity and stability in Europe,” said IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa.

“Africa is one of the least vaccinated continents in the world – an economic and social emergency,” Macron said. There is an estimated total borrowing requirement of $ 285 billion by 2025. The 43-year-old gathered countless heads of state and government and leaders of international organizations in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Others participated via a video link. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the EU Council Charles Michel were among the participants.

“We need to return to the strong development that Africa had before Covid,” said Georgieva. For the International Monetary Fund, this also means taking extraordinary measures. Africa was hit “very hard” by the pandemic – especially with regard to the economy, said President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

To reach a total of $ 100 billion in the International Monetary Fund, according to Georgieva, so-called special drawing rights of the fund must be transferred from rich countries to Africa. Special Drawing Rights are the IMF’s reserve currency. As late as March, Georgieva had proposed an increase in the organization’s financial strength by $ 650 billion. “We are committed to ensuring that the richest countries can redistribute their special drawing rights to the poorest countries, especially in Africa, so that the 33 billion are now 100 billion,” Macron said.

For the wealthier countries, which have sufficient currency reserves and access to the capital market, special drawing rights are of little importance. For poorer countries, money would be made available for other purposes, such as fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In support of the democratic transition in East African Sudan, Macron had already announced on Monday that France would cancel its entire bilateral debt of nearly $ 5 billion.

