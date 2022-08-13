Summer’s Down Elevator – The New York Times

First off, it’s peak corn on the cob and Caprese season, time to go full tomato mode. It’s additionally s’mores season, and I’m excited to strive changing graham crackers with saltines, as my colleague Tanya Sichynsky steered, for a barely less-sweet deal with. There’s nonetheless loads of summer time left: time for letting your thoughts wander, for hitting Coney Island, for monitoring the migrations of ships and sharks.

One other approach to stave off the sense of issues ending: Make plans. That is the time to e-book a visit, to fill your calendar with meet-ups and films, to plant seeds that can blossom when the climate turns colder. “Imagining good issues forward of us makes us really feel higher within the present second,” the psychologist Simon A. Rego instructed The Instances.

At Sam’s suggestion, I checked out Robert McCloskey’s 1958 Caldecott Medal-winning “Time of Surprise” from the library. It’s an image e-book a couple of summer time spent on the islands of Maine. The e-book captures nicely that wistfulness of loving summer time and leaving it behind: “Take a farewell have a look at the waves and sky. Take a farewell sniff of the salty sea. Slightly bit unhappy in regards to the place you might be leaving, just a little bit glad in regards to the place you’re going.”

