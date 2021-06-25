Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market 2021 Global Outlook – Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Air Liquide S.A.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Sulphur Recovery Technologies market in its latest report titled, “Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358315/sulphur-recovery-technologies-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market: Enersul Limited Partnership, WorleyParsons Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Bechtel Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Sulfur Recovery Engineering Inc., Ortloff Engineers, Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Refineries Segment to Dominate the Market

– New regulations, especially in the transportation segment under the IMO rules, 2020, heavily focus on the decrease in the sulphur content in the fuel. For ships operating outside designated Emission Control Areas, IMO has set a limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships of 0.50% m/m (mass by mass). More refining of crude oil is expected to boost the sulphur recovery market.

– An increase in the consumption of oil in the world has led to an increase in the production of oil with high sulphur content. Refineries equipped with sulphur recovering technologies have increasingly become mandatory in many countries to limit the sulphur emission.

– The allowed sulphur content has been decreasing over the years, causing companies the use of tail gas treating plants, in coercion, with sulphur recovery unit. This increases the refining of fuel from 95%-97% to 99.9%.

– The United States has the largest refining capacity, in the world. The private players, in the country, are expected to follow the regulations on sulphur emission, and therefore invest more in the sulphur recovery industry.

– Therefore, with the increase in demand for clean fuel, the global sulphur recovery technologies market is expected to increase considerably during the forecast period.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192358315/sulphur-recovery-technologies-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region has dominated the sulphur recovery technologies market, in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. The region consists of major oil and gas refining countries and, also, have some nations with relatively large hydrocarbon reserves in the world.

– As of 2019, India requires on-road diesel and gasoline nationwide to meet BS-IV specifications (maximum 50 ppm sulphur). These specifications are expected to tighten to BS-VI (10 ppm sulphur) in 2020. Reduction in the sulphur content is expected to provide a boost for the market.

– China has accepted the new IMO guidelines and is expected to further aid the growth of sulphur recovery technologies by increasing its investments into the modernization of the refining sector. In 2020, Guangzhou refinery became the newest refinery in the country to be able to produce very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) for the marine bunker fuel market

– Hence, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its large oil and gas refining sector and increasing demand for cleaner fossil fuel.

This Sulphur Recovery Technologies Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192358315?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com