Sulfuric Acid Market Growth By Leading Key Players – Aurubis AG, Boliden Group, INEOS, KANTO KAGAKU, KMG Chemicals

The Sulfuric Acid market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Sulfuric Acid Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for sulfuric acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% globally during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the market studied are increasing application in fertilisers manufacturing and growing demand from chemical & pharmaceutical industries. On the flip-side, stringent environmental regulations are expected to majorly hinder the growth of market.

– Sulfuric Acid market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing application in fertilisers, chemical & pharmaceutical industries across the globe.

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China, India and Japan

The prominent players in the Global Sulfuric Acid market are:

Aurubis AG, Boliden Group, INEOS, KANTO KAGAKU, KMG Chemicals, Nouryon, Panoli Intermediates India Private Limited, PhosAgro Group of Companies, PVS Chemicals, The Mosaic Company, Xilan Chemicals Co Ltd

Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Research Methodology

Increasing Application in Fertilizers, Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industries

– Sulfuric acid, also called oil of vitriol, or hydrogen sulfate is dense, colorless, oily, corrosive liquid, one of the most important of all chemicals, prepared industrially by the reaction of water with sulfur trioxide, which in turn is made by chemical combination of sulfur dioxide and oxygen.

– Sulfuric acid is used in various concentrations during the manufacturing of different fertilizers, drugs and chemicals.

– The Indian pharmaceutical industry which is currently valued at USD 38 billion is expected to grow exponentially to reach USD 120-130 billion by 2030.

– According to Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United States, the world fertilzers consumption is expected to reach 199 million tonnes by the end of 2019

– Hence, owing to the growing applications especially in Asia-Pacific and other regions, the demand for sulfuric acid is expected to increase considerably over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global sulfuric acid market is fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include KMG Chemicals, INEOS, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Aurubis AG, Nouryon

Furthermore, Global Sulfuric Acid Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

– Global Sulfuric Acid Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Sulfuric Acid Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2025)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2025)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Sulfuric Acid Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2025)

– Global Sulfuric Acid Market Forecast (2020-2025)

– Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

