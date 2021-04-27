Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Market Consumer Needs, Trends And Drivers Analysis 2017 – 2025

Sulfuric acid is one of the primary ingredient for the formulation of chemical and compounds used in numerous industries. Sulfuric acid is used in the synthesis of phosphoric acid which is further used as a primary ingredient for the production of pupate fertilizers, ammonium phosphates and calcium dihydrogenphospahate. Furthermore sulfuric acid is widely used in metal processing such as manufacture of zinc and copper. Sulfuric acid is also used in the formulation of caprolactum which is further used for the synthesis of polyamide 6 and form pigment that is further used for formulation of paint solutions.

In order to optimize and increase the production of sulfuric acid many manufacturers are utilizing sulfuric acid catalyst. Sulfuring acid catalyst enables and provide the best solution for enhancement of sulfuric acid production across industries. Sulfuric acid catalyst increases the conversion of SO 2 to S0 3 that further undergo sulfuric acid production. Sulfuric acid catalyst optimize the whole process of the synthesis of sulfuric acid by reducing the SO 2 emission and optimize the pressure drop. An ideal sulfuric acid catalyst must possess the attributes such as high degree of activity, large surface area, geometrically optimized shape and reduce pressure drop in order to show high level of efficacy for sulfuric acid production.

Commercially there are two types of sulfuric acid catalyst available in the market i.e Vanadium Pentoxide Catalysts & Caesium-Promoted Catalysts. Vanadium pentoxide catalyst is further divided in standard vanadium pentoxide and high vanadium pentoxide with different concentration of vanadium pentoxide and further exhibits different degree to alter the rate of reaction. Furthermore the sulfuric acid catalyst is commercially available in different shapes that further exhibits numerous different properties such as low pressure drop, high conversion, pressure drop and durability to name a few.

Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Market: Drivers and Restraints

With increase in sulfur production across the globe the demand for sulfuric acid catalyst increased significantly in last few years. Numerous properties such as reduction of bed inlet & outlet temperature, reduction of SO 2 emission in absorption plant adds to increasing usage of sulfuric acid catalyst in sulfur production. Furthermore growing demand for paint & coting formulation, fertilizers, metal processing triggers the demand for highly active sulfuric acid catalyst. Manufacturers of sulfuric acid catalyst are adopting new business models such as long term agreement with the suppliers and distributors in order to maintain the effective supply of sulfuric acid catalyst.

They are also focusing on expanding their manufacturing unit that assists in fulfilling the rising demand of sulfuric acid across the globe. However some of the limitations that hamper the sulfuric acid catalyst market are dust accumulation in the bed leading to vanadium loss, moisture contact may reduce the hardness of the catalyst, arsenic coating used in catalyst solution is poisonous which poses hazardous effects for the environment.

Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, the Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Market can be segmented as

Vanadium Pentoxide catalyst Standard Vanadium Pentoxide High Vanadium Pentoxide

Caesium-Promoted catalyst

On the basis of Structure, the Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Market can be segmented as:

Pellet type

Ring Type

Ribbed Type

Extended Surface Area Type

Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Acid Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Acid Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As of 2016. APAC region is the prominent consumer of sulfuric acid catalyst. The demand is principally generated from the increase in production activities of sulfuric acid in countries like China, India and ASEAN countries. In MEA region, Saudi Arabia and Morocco are the major countries that consume considerable amount of sulfuric acid catalyst for sulfuric acid production.

Emerging economies such as Latin America and Eastern Europe exhibit the significant growth over the forecast period. Developed Regions such as North America and Western Europe have significant market share for the consumption of sulfuric acid catalyst. Japan is also projected to show steady growth driven by the new sulfuric acid based product offering.

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Sulfuric Acid Catalyst Acid Market identified across the value chain include:

Haldor Topsoe A/S

BASF SA

DuPont

Han Billion Metals and Chemicals Co.,Ltd

Sud-Chemie

Nanjing Yungao New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Aobao Co. Ltd.

Hengyeng Xiangnan Chemical Plant

