Sulfur Fertilizers Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028 Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size: USD 4.6 billion in 2020, Market Growth: 2.5%, Market Trend: Increase in the adoption of organic farming, and organic food consumption is predicted to hamper the market growth.

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Sulfur fertilizers market is foreseen to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.5%. The increasing concerns about the deficiency of sulfur in the soil is a major key factor expanding the sulfur fertilizers market.

Conventional farming and agricultural methods have led to the degradation of soil. Thus, the soil that is now used for agriculture lacks some of the necessary components essential for crop or plant growth. Sulfur is a critical component needed for plant nourishment.

Sulfur fertilizers consist of various essential micronutrients and sulfur derivatives that are important for the plant’s growth. Rising requirements for improved plant productivity and a decrease in reactive sulfur and nitrogen emissions are expected to escalate the sulfur fertilizers market during the projected period. The increasing demand for high-quality products is also enhancing the market growth.

Many market players, as well as several governments, are taking initiatives to invest in the expansion and R&D activities for new product launches suitable for a broad range of crops are also expected to surge the market for sulfur fertilizers.

The key participants in the sulfur fertilizers market are Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries WLL,, Yara International ASA, EuroChem Group, Nutrien, Ltd, Koch Industries, Inc., Kugler Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Devco Australia Holdings Pty Ltd, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC, K+S Aktiengesellschaft and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd,

The COVID-19 pandemic has thoroughly affected the global sulfur fertilizers industry. The export has been limited as China is the world’s most significant producer and distributor of these sulfur fertilizers. The stringent lockdown regulations have resulted in the reduction of the workforce as well as supply chain production.

However, factors such as uncertainty of commodity prices, growing preference for organic farming and, organic outputs are the significant restraints of sulfur fertilizers.

Further key findings in the report:

Based on the form, the dry segment is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the projection period due to its cost-effectiveness, easy storage, and extended shelf-life. The liquid form of sulfur fertilizer is less preferable over the dry form as its effect is not applicable for longer durations. These are easy to mix and are usually added into the irrigated water and spread on the fields.

Liquid sulfur is used in many irrigation systems and spray rigs as it minimizes the leaching possibility of the soil. It is a liquid plant nutrient that can be given to plants mainly that are sulfur deficient. The demand for this segment is increasing rapidly.

Based on the application, the soil segment is expected to occupy a significant market share as it is the most economical than the other applications.

The Asia Pacific region is approximated to hold around 30% of the total market share, followed by North America and Europe. The advances in the agricultural industry and the rising demand for high-quality food products are significant factors expanding the sulfur fertilizers market. Growing awareness regarding the reduction of sulfur content in the soil is predicted to propel the market growth.

Europe is expected to register substantial growth during the prediction period due to the availability of arable land and modern agricultural techniques.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global sulfur market based on Type, Crop Type, Form, Application, Cultivation Type, and Region:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Elemental sulfur

Liquid sulfur fertilizers

Sulfates

Others

Based On Crop Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fruits & vegetables

Oilseeds & pulses

Cereals & grains

Others

Based On Form: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Liquid

Dry

Based On Application (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Fertigation

Soil

Foliar

Based On Cultivation Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Open field

Controlled-environment agriculture

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

