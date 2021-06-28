Sukuk Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Sukuk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sukuk market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during 2021-2026.

A Sukuk is a financial certificate issued in Islamic nations to entitle ownership in portfolios of eligible assets. It provides a testament to the investors regarding ownership of an underlying asset and financial obligations while conducting commercial activities. The Islamic law prohibits levying interests on money lending and forbids the use of conventional bonds for financial transactions. It uses Sukuk as an alternative, which eliminates any debt obligation as the issuer purchases an asset using the certificate’s proceeds, thereby providing partial ownership to the investor.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization across the Middle Eastern countries, coupled with rising cross-border trade and investments, is fostering the demand for Sukuk. Moreover, several Islamic banking institutions are forming alliances with foreign institutes to promote bilateral trade with other countries. The governments of these countries are establishing sophisticated Shariah-compliant financial institutions with innovative products and services. Furthermore, the emergence of digital transaction models has enabled financial institutions to invest in analytics to provide better user experience and customized products. Rising government expenditures in Islamic countries to promote infrastructural development and the digitization of financial services are anticipated to propel the Sukuk market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Baraka Banking Group

Al-Rajhi Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Dubai Islamic Bank

HSBC Holdings Plc

Kuwait Finance House

Malayan Banking Berhad

Qatar International Islamic Bank

RHB Bank Berhad

Samba Financial Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of sukuk type, currency, issuer type and geography.

Breakup by Sukuk Type:

Murabahah Sukuk

Salam Sukuk

Istisna Sukuk

Ijarah Sukuk

Musharakah Sukuk

Mudarabah Sukuk

Hybrid Sukuk

Others

Breakup by Currency:

Turkish Lira

Indonesian Rupiah

Saudi Riyal

Kuwaiti Dinar

Malaysian Ringgit

United States Dollar

Others

Breakup by Issuer Type:

Sovereign

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Quasi-Sovereign

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

