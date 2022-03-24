Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now been officially pushed into Spring 2023

The movie Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now been moved to Spring 2023. This is how it looked like the game was going to come out in 2022 until the Game Awards came around in 2021. After that, there were reports that the game was going to be pushed back.

Rocksteady’s Creative Director and co-founder Sefton Hill sent out a tweet to let people know. “We’ve made the hard decision to put Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League on hold until Spring 2023.” There was a delay, but that time is being used to make the best game we can, it says.

As bad as it is for fans, recent gaming events have shown how important it can be for a game to be delayed or fixed before it goes on sale. This is especially true when you take into account its 4-player co-op, constant dialogues (banter), and the semi-open world system that is bound to lead to new bugs when you’re debugging.

During DC FanDome 2020, the Suicide Squad game was first shown off. It showed off our groups of misfits, like Harley Quinn and Deadshot and King Shark and Captain Boomerang. They were ready to take on a mind-controlled Superman. During last year’s Game Awards, the studio showed off the first gameplay. It showed off each character’s kit, attack patterns, and a first look at the rest of the evil Justice League.

Sefton Hill has said that this story takes place in the Arkhamverse after Bruce Wayne died in Batman: Arkham Knight. This story is set after that (2015). So, this title will talk about some stories that were left out or referred to in the past.

