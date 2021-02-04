Sugarcane Syrup Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027 | Carolina Cider Company,Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd.,Liber and Company,Louis Dreyfus Company

Sugarcane syrup is made from sugarcane and is used in the form of natural sweetener and flavoring agents for food industries. Sugarcane syrup is made by evaporating sugar cane juice. Sugarcane syrup is applied in the preparation of bakery products like waffles, pancakes, bread rolls and French toast. It is also a concentrated sugarcane juice with high solid content that is transformed into syrup without crystallized sugar. The sugarcane syrup with a concentration of higher than 75 degree brix can easily crystalize.

Key Players:

Carolina Cider Company

Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd.

Liber and Company

Louis Dreyfus Company

Monin Incorporated

Ragus

Royal Swaziland Sugar

Tate & Lyle

The Skyspirits Company

Tongaat Hulett

The rising health concerns such as diabetes and cholesterol drives the growth of sugarcane syrup market. Besides this, the use of sugarcane syrup in preparation of bakery products also drive the market growth. However, availability of alternatives like natural and artificial sweeteners restricts the fruitful development of the sugarcane syrup market. Change in consumer preference and rising health consciousness is expected to boost the growth of the sugarcane syrup market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global sugarcane syrup market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the sugarcane syrup market is segmented into pure sugarcane syrup and mix sugarcane syrup. The sugarcane syrup market on the basis of application is broken into confectionery, dairy and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sugarcane syrup market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sugarcane syrup market in these regions.

