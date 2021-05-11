Sugarcane Containers Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

Introduction to Sugarcane Containers Market

Increasing awareness among people regarding the growing pollution and detrimental state of the earth, eco-friendly alternatives for plastic are being developed. One such eco-friendly solution is sugarcane containers. After the extraction of sweet sugarcane juice, its leftovers are collected and turned into pulp. With the addition of water to the pulp, it is converted into a paste, which can be pressed and converted into the desired form for creating plates, bowls, and other containers. This is the process by which sugarcane containers are manufactured. The sugarcane plants help in reducing CO2 emission, but the plastics made out of fossil fuels increase the CO2 emission. The sugarcane containers have a high amount of cellulose and fiber, which makes the containers very stable and suitable for higher temperatures up to 200 °C. The added benefit of sugarcane containers is that they are plant-based product making it 100% compostable. The sugarcane containers are perfect for takeaway and fast food outlets for serving hot food. The sugarcane containers are capable of absorbing sweat which enables the food to look good and taste much yummier, unlike when they are served in polystyrene alternative. The sugarcane containers are suitable for microwave, and they can be kept in the freezer as well. A critical factor that distinguishes sugarcane containers from others is that they made out of plants and can be domestically composted. Being locally composted is anticipated to propel their market in the coming future.

Dynamics of Sugarcane Containers Market

The shift from plastics to eco-friendly solutions is happening for real, and it is anticipated that this would propel the market of sugarcane containers as well. The sugarcane containers offer several benefits (like eco-friendly in nature, compostable, and others) over the conventionally used plastics. The traditionally used plastics made from fossil fuels increases CO2 emission and causes a reduction in the non-renewable resource. The compostable sugarcane containers are made out of natural sugarcane and are converted back into stable and straightforward compounds that can be readily absorbed back into nature. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of plastic on our environment is anticipated to drive the sugarcane containers market. To meet consumer needs, many product packaging manufacturers have introduced eco-friendly solutions like sugarcane containers to stay ahead in the market. The sugarcane containers are annually renewable, as they are compostable in 30-90 days. As the sugarcane containers have no plastic coating, they are easily recycled. Sugarcane containers are reliable, durable, provides oil and water resistance, can be kept in the freezer, and are even microwavable. These benefits are anticipated to drive the sugarcane containers market. The sugarcane containers have a low carbon footprint, which is expected to increase their market demand. The green plastic made out of sugarcane has the same characteristics as the conventionally used HDPE. However, the cost of sugarcane containers might exceed that of plastics due to the lengthy process involved, but the environmental benefits of such eco-friendly solutions would outweigh any cons.

Sugarcane Containers Market: Key Development

In November 2017, a skincare manufacturing company called the Bulldog Skincare developed a sugarcane packaging which replaced their traditional plastic tubes.

Sugarcane Containers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the sugarcane containers market is segmented into –

Clamshells

Cups

Soup Bowls

Appetizer trays

Others

On the basis of application, the sugarcane containers market is segmented into –

Prepared meals

Frozen food

Meat products

Dairy products

Others

Sugarcane Containers Market: Key Players & Trends

The key players in Sugarcane Containers market are –

Eco-Products, Inc.

Biofutura B.V.

Biopac

Biopak pty Ltd.

Vegware

Dart Container Corporation

Kaufman Container

Visfortec pvt

Genpak LLC

Detpak

Geotegrity, Inc.

Sugarcane Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The sugarcane byproducts are used as substitutes for wood in many tropical and sub-tropical countries like India, Argentina, China and others, for the production of paper, board, and pulp to make containers. The sugarcane containers market is anticipated to grow in the coming future. The stringent regulations in Europe would propel the eco-friendly products market, this would play a key role in propelling the sugarcane containers market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with caulk tubes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market, along with the sugarcane containers market

Changing market dynamics in the sugarcane containers market

In-depth segmentation of the sugarcane containers market

Historical, current, and projected size of the sugarcane containers market, regarding volume and value.

Recent trends and developments in the sugarcane containers market

Competitive landscape in the sugarcane containers market

Strategies for key players operating in the sugarcane containers market and products offered by them

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on performance of the market

