Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027

Sugar decorations and inclusions are mostly used in the bakery industry. They are used for cake decoration supplies and as add-ins for bakery products, such as cakes and pastries. Decorations and inclusions are main components in the bakery and confectionery market.

Competitive Landscape Sugar Decorations and Inclusions Market: ADM, Cargill, CHS, DuPont, MGP Ingredients, Puris Foods, Roquette Freres, The Scoular Company, VestKorn, Wilmar International

The sugar decorations & inclusions market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in demand for value-added food products. Moreover, growing disposable income of the consumers, growing consumption of desserts provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sugar decorations & inclusions market. Howeverchanging prices of raw materials used is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sugar decorations & inclusions market in the forecast period.

The global sugar decorations & inclusions market is segmented on the basis of type and end use. On the basis of type, the global sugar decorations & inclusions market is divided into jimmies/sprinkles, quins, dragees, nonpareils, caramel inclusions, and others. On the basis of end use, the global sugar decorations & inclusions market is divided into food service and food retail.

To comprehend global Sugar Decorations and Inclusions market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

