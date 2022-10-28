Sugar Apple Fairy Tale anime release date on Crunchyroll confirmed for Winter 2023

Key visible for the upcoming anime Tremendous Apple Fairy Story. Pic credit score: @sugarapple_PR/Twitter

The Sugar Apple Fairy Story anime launch date is confirmed for January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season. The sequence might be simulcast by Crunchyroll.

On October 28, 2022, the workers for the fantasy anime adaptation of writer Miri Mikawa and illustrator aki’s Sugar Apple Fairy Story (Shugaa Appuru Fearii Teiru) gentle novel sequence introduced the premiere time-frame with a brand new key visible.

A key visible might be seen right here:

Key visible for the upcoming anime Sugar Apple Fairy Story. Pic credit score: @sugarapple_PR/Twitter

You may watch a trailer on Kadokawa Anime’s official YouTube channel right here:

Tremendous Apple Fairy Story trailer.

What’s the plot of Sugar Apple Fairy Story?

The story is about in a medieval, sword-and-sorcery world the place way back, a fairy king dominated the land. The Kingdom of Highland was often called “the nation that stands above all others”. Throughout this time, people didn’t know how you can use fireplace or battle and lacked knowledge.

The fairies pursued lovely issues and entertainments, and lived in peace for tons of of years, however earlier than they knew it, people started utilizing fireplace and exhibiting indicators of intelligence. 500 years in the past, people developed and took management of Highland, however not solely that – they determined to regulate the fairies as their slaves.

The story facilities on a younger 15-year-old confectioner named Anne Halford. Anne’s mom informed Anne that the fairies of their time weren’t to be hated however pitied. The fairies have been those that invented sweet so confectioners have an important respect for fairies. Anne’s mom additionally suggested her daughter that fairies are worthy of friendship as an alternative of scorn.

When Anne’s mom dies she decides to depart the village on her personal to be able to attend the one-yearly sweet truthful within the Kingdom’s Capital of Lewiston. Anne needs to develop into a “Silver Sugar Grasp” like her mom. Silver Sugar sweet is a sacred meals that has the flexibility to increase a fairy’s life and bestow success on a human.

Sadly, the highway to Lewiston may be very harmful and rife with bandits, so Anne decides she doesn’t actually have a selection however to buy a warrior fairy that may function her escort. Anne travels to the provincial Capital Redington the place she encounters the bad-tempered, dark-haired fairy warrior Shalle (Challe).

Shalle instantly insults Anne by saying she appears like a scarecrow as a result of she’s tall and skinny. The slave dealer decides to present Anne a deal as a result of warrior fairy’s nasty perspective and gives him for a single gold piece! The slave dealer explains to Anne how you can management the fairy by utilizing his wing.

A fairy can reside with out his or her wing indifferent from their physique, however a fairy’s wing is like their coronary heart. Should you squeeze the fairy’s wing it’s the equal to squeezing their coronary heart and can trigger nice concern and ache. If a fairy’s wing is destroyed the fairy will die. Anne decides “beggars can’t be choosers” and purchases Shalle regardless of how harmful he could be. Anne is decided to develop into Shalle’s pal, however Shalle’s hatred in the direction of people will make issues troublesome certainly. Will Anne have the ability to win Shalle over and develop into pals with him? Or will he finally betray her to be able to achieve his freedom?

Who’re the solid members?

Sugar Apple Fairy Story solid members embody:

Yuka Nukui – Anne Halford

Masaaki Mizunaka – Shalle Fen

Rie Rakahashi – Mythril Lid Pod

Tomoaki Maeno – Hugh Mercury

Who’re the manufacturing crew members?

Sugar Apple Fairy Story manufacturing crew members embody:

Director – Youhei Suzuki (Urara Meirochou, Planet With, Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko Home)

Animation – J.C. Workers

Scriptwriter – Seishi Minakami (A Sure Scientific Railgun, Occult Academy, No. 6)

Character Designer – Haruko Iizuka (Umi Monogatari, Faculty-Reside!, Horimiya)

Music Composer – Hinako Tsubakiyama (Sabikui Bisco)

Music Manufacturing – Flying Canine

The place can I learn the sunshine novel sequence and manga adaptation?

In April 2010, author Mikawa and illustrator aki launched the sunshine novel sequence, Sugar Apple Fairy Story, in Kadokawa Shoten, and the sequence ended with its 17th quantity by Kadokawa Beans Bunko imprint in February 2015.

The unique novel sequence is getting a brand new Collector’s Version for the primary three volumes by Kadokawa. The Collector’s Version will ship on December 28, 2022; February 1, 2023; and March 1, 2023. On December 28, 2022, a brand new arc for Sugar Apple Fairy Story will launch on Kadokawa Beans Bunko.

From November 2012 to October 2014, a manga adaptation with artwork by Alto Yukimura was serialized on-line through Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume On-line web site and its chapters have been collected into two tankoubon volumes.

Since November 4, 2021, a second manga adaptation that includes artwork by Yozora no Udon has been serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s seinen manga journal Younger Ace. The manga’s English model is licensed by Yen Press for launch in North America. Yen Press is publishing new chapters concurrently digitally together with the Japanese launch.

Are you wanting ahead to the anime Sugar Apple Fairy Story? Tell us within the remark part under!