Sugar Alcohols Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 – Cargill, A & Z Food Additives; ACT; Beckmann-Kenko; Roquette Frères.; SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY; ADM; Ingredion; Mitsubishi Corporation Life Sciences; Associated British Foods

Sugar alcohols market is expected to reach USD 22.10 billion by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 6.60% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing trends in the consumption of sugar free food products in various developed economies which will likely to act as a factor for the sugar alcohols market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Sugar alcohols, typically derived from sugars, are organic compounds. Sugar alcohol is soluble and is found naturally in fruits and vegetables in limited quantities. Sugar alcohol is commercially extracted from sugars and from starch. They are added as a low calorie sweetener to food and beverages.

Global Sugar Alcohols Market Scope and Market Size

Sugar alcohols market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, form, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the sugar alcohols market is segmented into corn, wheat, rice, potato, and others.

Based on product type, the sugar alcohols market is segmented into sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol, erythritol, isomalt, and other product types.

Based on the form, the sugar alcohols market is segmented into powder and crystal, liquid and syrup.

On the basis of application, the sugar alcohols market is segmented into bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery and chewing gum, beverages, dairy products, and others.

The sugar alcohols market is also segmented on the basis of end user. The end user is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and others.

Global Sugar Alcohols Market Segmentation:

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

