Sugar Alcohol Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027
Global Sugar Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 6.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sugar Alcohol is also called polyols, it is a carbohydrate whose chemical structure is similar to both sugar and alcohol, as it does not contain ethanol, and it is preferred by people who avoid alcohol. It has low calories, thus it is not easily digested by the human body as the regular sugars, and hence it is also consumed by the people to avoid obesity. It is naturally present in some fruits and vegetables and also manufactured by processed sugars and starch. It is used in maintaining the sugar level to the normal majorly by the diabetic people. Further, because of the fast lifestyle in the metro cities, the demand for processed food & beverages is increasing significantly and this has led the adoption of Sugar Alcohol across the forecast period. Low-calorie, nutritive sugar alcohol products are the major drivers of the market, particularly in the urban cities. For Instance: as per the company source, in January 2017, Wrigley launched a sugar-free chewing gum by the brand name of Orbit White. However, high manufacturing costs, the complex manufacturing process and the difficulty to acquire the suitable sugar and ethanol, the less developed supply chain and people becoming more health conscious all these factors can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. For instance, according to 2020 World Health Organization data, Between 2000 and 2016, increase in premature mortality from diabetes has been 5%. Also, the extensive use of sugar alcohols in the bakery & confectionery products, the manufacturers focusing more on healthy sugar alcohol products and the developed supply chain infrastructure has led to increase in the adoption & demand for Sugar Alcohol.
The regional analysis of global Sugar Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europoe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the more awareness among the public to consume sugar free products and the fast growing market of bakery and confectionery. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as health conscious consumers and improving supply chain infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sugar Alcohol Market across Europe region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tate & Lyle Plc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Ingredion Incorporated
Cargill, Inc.
Roquette Freres
MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated
Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd.
Bernard Food Industries
BENEO GmbH
Associated British Foods plc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Sorbitol
Mannitol
Xylitol
Maltitol
Others
By Application:
Bakery Goods
Sweet Spreads
Confectionery & Chewing Gum
Others
By End-User:
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
