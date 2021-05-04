Sucrose Esters Market 2019 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2029

Rising inclination by general population towards personal care and beauty products has spurred the consumptions of sucrose esters in such novel applications. Across the globe, changing lifestyle, increasing per capita income and spending are the key factors owing to which demand for the cosmetic and personal care products is increasing which in turn is expected to drive demand for sucrose esters market. Various uses of sucrose esters at disposal gives the companies a liberty to use sucrose esters to manufacture different products.

Sucrose esters or sucrose fatty acid are group of esters which are synthesized by esterification of sucrose and fatty acids such as Lauric acid, Palmtic acid, Stearic acid to name a few. Sucrose esters are available in powder, liquid and pellet form. Sucrose esters are often used as an emulsifier in almost all food products as it is fit for human consumption. Sucrose esters have several functions which includes preservation of food, aeration in bakery products, detergents and softeners in textiles, among others

In terms of demand, global sucrose esters market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, especially by China. Increase in urbanization and population in the Asia-Pacific regions has seen an increase in the demand of cosmetic and personal care products. Youth inclination towards personal care products due to increase in the disposable income also results in increase in demand for cosmetic products. Analyzing to the above factors the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth in sucrose esters market. Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness growth in the industries such as textiles, paper & printing inks etc. owing to the aforementioned factors Asia Pacific can be considered as prominent market for sucrose esters.

Sucrose Esters Market: Segmentation

The global sucrose esters market has been segmented by: Form

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

The global sucrose esters market has been segmented by: Application

Cosmetics

Food, Fruits & Beverage

Textiles

Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The global sucrose esters market has been segmented by: Hydrophile-Lipophile Balance (HLB) values

(HLB>15) Emulsifier

(HLB 6-11) Confectionery

Others

The global sucrose esters market has been segmented by: Fatty Acids

Lauric Acid

Stearic Acid

Palmtic Acid

Erurcic Acid

Mixed Fatty Acid

Others

Sucrose Esters Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global sucrose esters market are:

Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, BASF SE, P&G Chemicals, Croda International Plc, Adana Ltd. among other.

