Substrate-Like PCB Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp, Compeq Manufacturing Co., Unimicron Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Substrate-Like PCB Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Substrate-Like PCB investments from 2021 till 2025.

The substrate-like-PCB market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Substrate-Like PCB Market: Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp, Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Unimicron Corporation, Symtek Automation Asia Co., Ltd., SAA Co., Ltd., Zhen Ding Tech., AT&S, Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech, China Circuit Technology Corporation, Unitech, TTM Technologies, Inc., Tripod Technology Corporation, HannStar Board Corporation, Simmtech Co., Ltd., Bio-Active and others.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics to Augment the Market Growth

– Consumer electronics include smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, wearables, and others. Increasing demand for consumer electronics expected to provide opportunities to players in the substrate-like-PCB market.

– With the use of substrate-like-PCB, there will be more space for the battery in a smartphone as substrate-like-PCB will allow for thinner connections between critical components such as the DRAM, NAND flash memory, and application processor. With the use of substrate-like-PCB, the number of layers can be increased, reducing the width and board area by 30% compared to the existing one.

– Moreover, in the next five-year smartphone market across the world will burgeon due to the adaption of smartphone and penetration of the internet. This will increase the growth of the substrate-like-PCB market. The smartphone manufacturers are miniaturizing the devices such that devices become portable and easier to handle. However, the demand for the miniaturization of packages and the growth of IoT will drive the need for substrate-like-PCB modules across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for substrate-like PCBs as it has become a global focal point for significant investments and business expansion opportunities. Globally, more than half of the mobile subscribers live in Asia-Pacific, such as in China and India. Moreover, there has been a paradigm shift of users from 3G to 4G technology in this region.

– Key factors that are driving the substrate-like-PCB market growth in Asia-Pacific region include the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising demand for connectivity solutions, a growing number of internet users, expanding bandwidth-intensive applications and expansion of telecommunications infrastructure in the region. Majority of the smartphone providers are from the Asia-Pacific region; it is expected that there would be a significant demand for substrate-like-PCB in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

– Substrate-like-PCB manufacturers from South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are dominating production activities. For instance, players like Taiwan-headquartered ZD Tech and japan-headquartered Meiko are expanding new substrate-like-PCB production lines in Vietnam and China for more than one smartphone customer. Taiwan has become one of the major places for the development of substrate-like-PCB technology. Certainly, China will gain substrate-like-PCB technical know-how progressively with technology transfer from the major player.

