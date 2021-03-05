Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Global Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Subsea Well Access and BOP System industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Subsea Well Access and BOP System market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Subsea Well Access and BOP System Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The subsea well access and BOP system market is expected to register a CAGR of less than 6% during 2020 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The subsea well access and BOP system market is partially consolidated, due to the small number of companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Shandong Kerui Holding Group Co. Ltd, and Weatherford International PLC.

Key Market Trends:

Europe to Dominate the Market

– Europe is expected to dominate the subsea well access and BOP system market and to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

– Russia had a 106.2 billion barrel proved reserve, as of 2018. The daily oil production in the country is about 11.4 million barrel, and annual export is approximately USD 129.2 billion. There are already more than 9,500 wells drilled as of 2019.

– In total, 102 wells were drilled on the UKCS in 2018 (85 development, eight explorations, and nine appraisals). With the most recent tax break, production activities in discoveries, as mentioned earlier, are expected to commence during the forecast period.

– The Norwegian parliament has opened most of the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea South (including Southeast) for petroleum activities. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has estimated that around 47% of all the remaining resources on the shelf are still undiscovered. In the Norwegian shelf, between 2007 and 2017, about 380 wildcat wells were completed. More than 50%, of which, have resulted in discoveries, which is a high success rate per wildcat well by international standards.

– Therefore, rising offshore oil and gas activities in the region are expected to increase the demand for subsea well access and BOP system market over the forecast period in the European region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

