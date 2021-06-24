Subscription and Billing Management Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | BillingPlatform, Gotransverse, Cleverbridge Subscription and Billing Management Comprehensive Study by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Information Technology, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Public Sector and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance}) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026

The latest study released on the Global Subscription and Billing Management Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026.

Definition and Brief Information about Subscription and Billing Management:

Subscription management refers to customer lifecycle operations such as assigning credits, managing trials, issuing refunds and making mid-cycle subscription changes. While recurring billing is automated, subscription management includes billing actions, which cannot always be scheduled. Increasing demand for reducing subscriber churn and improving customer retention and growing need for adhering to compliances are some of the key drivers fuelling the growth of the market.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Zuora (United States),BillingPlatform (United States),SAP (Germany),Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),Gotransverse (United States),2Checkout (United States),Cleverbridge AG (Germany),Aria Systems (United States),Sage Intacct (United States),Recurly (United States),Digital River (United States),Oracle NetSuite (United States),FastSpring (United States),Juston (Germany)

Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Subscription Business Models

Increasing Demand for Reducing Subscriber Churn and Improving Customer Retention

Growing Need for Adhering to Compliances

Increasing Need for Upgrading Legacy Systems

Market Opportunities:

Scalability of SaaS Business Model

ML to Optimize Subscription Billing

The Global Subscription and Billing Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Information Technology, Retail & E-commerce, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Telecom, Public Sector and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Subscription and Billing Management Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Subscription and Billing Management Market

Chapter 3 – Subscription and Billing Management Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Subscription and Billing Management Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Subscription and Billing Management Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Subscription and Billing Management Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Subscription and Billing Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

