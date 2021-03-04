Subscriber Data Management Market Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2021-2027

Subscriber Data Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

Global Subscriber Data Management market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2021 to 2026 are profiled in this report.

Industry News:

– February 2020 – Enea’s Openwave Mobility Inc. launched the Enea Unified Data Manager, a hardware-agnostic, cloud-native network function for 4G and 5G data management. The software implements the 3GPP functions of Unified Data Management (UDM) in 5G networks and interoperates with several Home Subscriber Server (HSS) in 4G.

– November 2019 – Ireland’s communications service provider, eir, has launched its 5G network across the country. Powered by products from Ericsson’s 5G Core offering and supported with Subscriber Data Management solutions, customers across Ireland will now be able to connect to 5G and benefit from enhanced Mobile Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access.

Scope of the Report:

The evolution of telecom services from 4G to 5G has led to an architectural overhaul of the network, requiring operators to rethink how they manage data coming, going, and moving through the network. As communication services continue to evolve, more database capacity has become a requirement, leading to a higher total cost of ownership (TCO) and a more fragmented view of customer data for silo-based networks.

Key Market Trends:

Subscriber Identity Management to Witness Considerable Share

– Identity management is fundamentally about managing and authenticating the identity of a user. The subscriber data to be handled comprises identity information, such as multi-Mobile Subscriber Integrated Services Digital Network (MSISDN) & International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI), authentication information, personalization information, policy settings, and settings for special services. Simultaneously with this, it enables operators to share subscriber.

– Further, the increase in cyberattacks related to the phishing of subscriber identity is anticipated to boost the demand for Subscriber Identity Management. Data can be miss used for unauthorized monitoring or surveillance even without knowledge of the content of communications, traffic data, or localized EMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity). Such an attack or unintended disclosure can potentially reveal large amounts of personal information and provide a detailed profile of an unsuspecting user unless the network monitoring is adequately secured. This is generating the need for identity management.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Due to the presence of a large number of Telecom operators and subscribers in the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth. The demand for subscriber data management is expected to increase with the number of telecom subscribers.

– According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,186.63 million at the end of June 2019 to 1,195.24 million at the end of September 2019, registering a growth rate of 0.73% over the previous quarter. This reflects a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth rate of 0.32% over the same quarter of last year.

– Telephone subscription in Urban areas have increased from 675.58 million at the end of June 2019 to 677.95 million at the end of September 2019. However, Urban Teledensity declined from 160.78 to 160.63 during the same period. Securely managing the data of the increase in the number of subscribers has generated demand for the market studied.

– Owing to this need, the region has been witnessing partnerships among the SDM providers and the telecom operators. For instance, in June 2020, China Telecom partnered with Nokia’s core networking products for 5G. This partnership includes multiple Nokia Software, ION products, Unified Data Management, User Plane, and Session Management Functions. Nokia currently has a 17% market share in China Unicom’s rapidly expanding VoLTE network, where it has deployed Nokia’s cloud-based vIMS platform. This deal will further enhance the long term partnership between China Unicom and Nokia.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: Subscriber Data Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026

