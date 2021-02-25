Subscriber Data Management Market by Types, Applications, Companies and Forecasts to 2027 Covered in a Latest Research

The research and analysis conducted in Subscriber Data Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Subscriber Data Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Subscriber Data Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global subscriber data management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.62% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to requirement to decrease Opex, Subscriber Request for LTE and Volte and Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem

Subscriber Data Management (SDM) centralizes profile data in a single virtual data store across portable and connected networks. The management of subscriber data – such as network verification and the relation of users, related transaction designs, balances, application status – is essential for providers trying to seek to manipulate this data and eventually enhance customer satisfaction and push additional income.

Market Drivers:

Requirement to decrease opex and enable cross network merging is driving the growth of the market

Growing subscriber request for LTE and Volte is propelling the growth of the market

Arrangement of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) is boosting the growth of the market

Activity of Telcos in the direction of NFV is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Complexity in design is hindering the growth of the market

Lack of trust and privacy issues is restricting the growth of the market.

Delay in response time due to a centralized database hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Subscriber Data Management Market

By Solution

Policy Management

Subscriber Data Federation

Identity Management

User Data Repository

By Network Type

Mobile Networks

Fixed Networks

By Application Type

Mobile

Fixed Mobile Convergence

Voice Over IP and Video Over IP

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Return Path, which is a leading email solution provider currently revealed latest functions to improve its innovative mail service provider-specific alternative. The Return Path Partner Platform is the first and the only spam filtering platform intended to provide ESPs with both the ability to fix and track spam filtering problems actively throughout the whole customer environment.

In May 2019, Nokia implemented a cloud-based Subscriber Data Management system that will allow Vodafone Egypt to provide its 4G customers with innovative facilities. With this deployment, they manage its subscriber data and verification from a central location across all systems irrespective of how they are fixed or mobile and provide better network effectiveness and faster new services emergence.

Competitive Analysis

Global subscriber data management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of subscriber data management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global subscriber data management market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., HMD Global, Oracle, Amdocs, Cisco, Computaris, Openwave Mobility, Inc., ZTE Corporation., Echo360, Sonic Foundry, Vbrick, Qumu Enterprise Video, VIDIZMO LLC., Optiva, Inc., ALE International, Charter Communications.

Major Highlights of Subscriber Data Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Subscriber Data Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Subscriber Data Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Subscriber Data Management market.

