Submarine Power Cable Market Research, Analysis by Growth, Global Market and Forecast to 2024 | VynZ Research

Submarine power cable is a transmission cable which is used to carry electric power below the water surface. These are known as submarine, as they carry electric power beneath salt water. These cables can also be used beneath fresh water such as lakes and rivers. The global submarine power cable market is registering a significant growth in the recent years and expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for power generation from renewable energy sources along with increasing number of offshore wind farms, and increasing power generation facilities are the major factors fueling the growth of the submarine power cable market.

Download Free Report Sample at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/submarine-power-cable-market/request-sample

Insight by Type

On the basis of type, the submarine power cable market is categorized into single core and multicore cables. The single core category is leading the market and anticipated to register the faster growth in the coming years. This is attributed to their easy and economical deployment as compared to multicore cables. The demands of single core cables are majorly derived from offshore wind sector, particularly in Europe, which is fueling the demand of these cables in the market. Also, single core cables are suitable for covering long distances, as they experience lower reverse current as compared to multicore cables.

Geographic Overview

Globally, Europe is the key region in the submarine power cable market, owing to the major shift in the region towards the renewable energy. For instance, The European Union (EU) has agreed to the proposal related to investing in energy security by strengthening the cross border energy infrastructure, which can create ample opportunities in the region’s market. Also, countries such as Spain, Germany, and the U.K. are investing significantly in wind power generation projects lately, as these countries are focusing on producing surplus energy which can be transmitted to other countries using inter-country and island connections, which in turn will boost the demand of these cables in the market.

Explore Full Report Sanmple at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/energy-power/submarine-power-cable-market

Competitive Insight

The major players in the submarine power cable market are competing against each other on the basis of various factors such as quality, price, range of products, service, delivery time, and others. General Cable Technologies, Nexans, Furukawa Electric, LS Cable & System, Hydro Group, NKT Group, Prysmian Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hengtong Marine Cable Systems, AEI Cables, JDR Cables, ABB, and TE Subcom are some of the major players operating in the submarine power cable industry.

Contact

Kundan Kumar

Manager: Client Care

Toll-Free:1-888-253-3960

Website:https://www.vynzresearch.com

Email:support@vynzresearch.com

Connect With us:Linkedin | Twitter |Google | Facebook