Sublime reduction for this mini projector

In just a few years, projectors have been heavily democratized. Projectors can be found in a variety of homes today, of various sizes. Sometimes more practical than televisions, projectors also come in mini versions for mobile use. Interested? The Philips PicoPix Micro 2TV PPX360 currently benefits from a nice reduction.

A mini projector for projection wherever you want

Despite a native resolution of 854 x 480 pixels, the Philips PicoPix Micro 2TV PPX360 supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Running on Android TV, this 138 x 110.5 x 51mm mini projector benefits from a lifespan of more than 30,000 hours. Relatively light, only 615 grams, this LED projector can project the desired image forwards, backwards or even on the ceiling. Although focus is manual, rotation is automatic.

With its 12000mAh battery, this Philips PicoPix Micro 2TV PPX360 lasts up to 4 hours. On the connection side there is a USB 2.0 port, only for charging, and a USB type C port for video and a jack connection. The sound aspect is ensured by the presence of two internal 3-watt stereo speakers. A projector capable of displaying an image from 10 to 80 inches, perfect for projecting in almost any location. With its contrast of 600:1 and its brightness of 200 lumens, this mini projector is the perfect option for those who want to have a portable projector for meetings on the go.

And for a limited time, the Philips PicoPix Micro 2TV PPX360 is the subject of a great promotion. Normally this mini projector costs €399.99, currently €349.99.

Three reasons to crack

A handy mini projectorA mini projector for a mini priceA 4-hour battery per charge

