sublime promotions for this metroidvania well worth the detour

On October 3rd, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch was released, a title that quickly found audiences and seduced professional critics in the process, as evidenced by the averages of 79/100 on PC and 80/100 on PS5 on Metacritic. A metroidvania from China in which the player plays a rabbit armed with a huge fist.

when FIST hits the table with his fist

In FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch, players take the direction of Torch City. Once inhabited by animals, this city was raided by the Legion six years earlier. The player takes on the role of Rayton, an anthropomorphic rabbit who turns out to be a former soldier of the Resistance War and has been living in seclusion ever since. Only the forcible arrest of his friend will enable him to get his hands on a mechanical fist. Rayton will then take the path of vengeance, a path that confronts him with a great conspiracy that blends mafia, rebellion and legion. In this metroidvania, players can explore a dozen areas with different and sophisticated themes that are rewarding to explore.

Areas full of fights in which Rayton participates with a fist, drill or whip. Three specific weapons, each used in different situations. Thus, the whip is more useful for enemies at a great distance, when the drill stands out with its long hits and the fist with its high damage. Especially since the opponents Rayton meets are not foster bears. These tough enemies will employ elaborate cooperation tactics that will enable them to make life difficult for our rabbit.

No two fights are the same, and you always have to be vigilant so as not to be surprised. FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch was created under Unreal Engine 4 and offers extremely detailed textures. A seductive game that turns out to be even more tempting than ever before Christmas.

tempting promotions at Christmas

A few days before the annual break, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch will be welcoming Boss Rush mode. A mode that you can access once the game is over for the first time and that will allow you to challenge all of the classic bosses that you will encounter during the adventure. Bosses that can be fought individually or even at the same time. Note that some of these bosses benefit from a nightmare mode that increases the difficulty by one level. Two new bosses have decided to spice things up even further by adopting entirely new combat patterns, namely Master Wu and STO007.

Once Boss Rush mode is over, players can boast of having received 3 new posters that can be used to get new appearances for your weapons. Something that you can show other players with verve. But since good news never comes by itself, FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is celebrating the arrival of this update to the hats of the wheels. And for good reason, this Metroidvania is available parallel to the launch in the Epic Games Store on Steam, the Epic platform or in the PlayStation Store:

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch has quickly made a name for itself among Metroidvania fans, one more reason to try it better, at the best price and with more content than ever before.