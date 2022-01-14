sublime price drop for this robotic vacuum cleaner

Whether at home or in an apartment, vacuuming can be boring. A waste of time that still allows you to keep a clean home, although there is an alternative solution to avoid having to face the beast: robotic vacuum cleaners. And that’s a good thing, the iRobot Roomba 698 is happy about a nice drop in price.

a robotic vacuum cleaner that will help you in everyday life

In just a few years, robotic vacuums have become more democratic. Now present in a wide variety of households around the world, these daily helpers can dust and clean your home anytime. This everyday assistant can activate and clean the desired part of your home while on the go, before carefully returning to its charging station. If you want to take advantage of this particularly handy technology for those looking to save their time, you know the iRobot Roomba 698 is subject to a sublime action.

With its three-stage cleaning system, its 2 traditional multi-surface brushes, its side brush and its strong suction power, this robot vacuum can vacuum small particles as well as large amounts of dirt on carpets and hard floors. The iRobot Roomba 698 learns your cleaning habits and suggests schedules to meet your needs, e.g. B. additional cleaning during the allergy season.

It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and can be voice-activated if its adaptive navigation allows it to move around the edges of the center of furniture while preventing stairs from falling. Thanks to its Dirt Detect dirt sensors, it detects the dirtiest spots for a more thorough cleaning.

And at the time of writing, the iRobot Roomba 698 costs € 199.99 instead of € 299.99 (-33%). And if you’re looking for an ergonomic mouse at an affordable price, the Logitech MX Master 2S will satisfy you.

3 reasons to fall for it:

Three brushes for perfect cleaning Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa Deep cleaning thanks to dirt sensors

