Sublimated Sportswear Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2030

Sublimated Sportswear Market Outlook – 2028

Sublimated sportswear consists of printed clothing that is worn by the sports player. Tracksuits, shorts, t-shirts, skirts, and others are the sportswear on which the sublimating dye is used to customize various types of designs and styles. Sublimated sportswear is made by a digital process known as dye sublimation printing, which uses disperse ink or dye to create various designs on the fabric. The sublimation dyes are filled in the printer and the designs are printed on the transfer paper then heat is applied to transfer the ink to the fabric and lastly the fabrics with the design are sewn together. Generally, sublimation is a process in which a solid-state turns into a gaseous state without passing the liquid state, similarly, the ink or dye used for printing turns into a gaseous state by the application of heat and fuses in the fabric. Sublimation printing can only be used on polyester fabric within a temperature range of 380 to 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the sublimated sportswear market in terms of sales and revenue loss. The market has been highly impacted due to the lockdown implemented in several countries.

The industries had to face loss of revenue and financial pressure. The shutdown orders in various countries have temporarily ceased the industries.

The closedown of various manufacturing units has occurred due to the shortage of raw material and manpower.

The distribution channel such as retail stores has lost a huge amount of sales due to the postponing of sports events and social distancing practices.

Top Impacting Factors:Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Sublimated sportswear has set a trend in the sportswear industry. Earlier the screen printing was used for designing the sportswear but its high set up cost, excessive time consumption, limited color range, and fading of design colors in a short time has replaced it with digital printing. Sublimation printing has been effective in saving the production cost as compared to the traditional means of printing. Increased awareness about the technology, innovative features in the equipment, increase in disposable income, changes in the fashion and trend, celebrity endorsement, self customization options of jerseys, the aesthetic appeal of the sportswear, increased durability of sportswear, and minimal time consumption are the factors that drive the market growth. However, the use of dye on limited fabrics, high price of the sportswear, availability of the alternative products hinder the market growth. Contrarily, investments in innovation and digitalization, replacement of the traditional processes, improved variety of the designs, limited wastage, and use of sustainable and the environment-friendly process present new pathways in the industry.

The global sublimated sportswear market trends are as follows:

Present trends of digital printing in the sublimated sportswear market

The sportswear industries have shifted toward sublimation printing as it is cheap and cost-effective method. It is also an environment-friendly printing process which consumes less time. Surge in fashion and style among the Z-generation has created the need for stylish and appealing sportswear apparel in the market. The awareness about new designs and customization option in the sportswear has created augmentation of the sublimated sportswear. The mainstream customers such as the professional sports teams are the main customers for the sublimated sportswear. The inclination of youngsters toward sports and their apparel has created the interest of people in the digitally designed sportswear. A large variety of designs and styles are available in the sportswear category, which has attracted people at a huge rate. The leading brands in the sportswear market have been investing in new technology and launching variants of sublimated sportswear. Augusta Sportswear Brands has launched a sublimation design platform, Freestyle Sublimation through which the customers can customize their designs through mobile devices or desktop with a user-friendly interface. The platform provides a 3D and 360-degree view of the apparel with numerous design options and after saving the design it can be placed directly through the interface. The main focus has been put on providing comfort and attractive look by adding vibrant colors, full color, all-over prints, various words, numbers, letters, rhinestones, hot fix glitter, foil, and others on the apparel.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global sublimated sportswear market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global sublimated sportswear market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global sublimated sportswear market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global sublimated sportswear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Sublimated Sportswear Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the sublimated sportswear market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

