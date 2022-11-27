Subathon 2.0, Mogul Money Live, swatting incident, and more

This yr, well-liked web persona Ludwig was one of many most-watched content material creators on YouTube Gaming. Apart from his common PC-based livestreams, Ludwig additionally hosted quite a lot of sport exhibits and particular occasions that took over the web.

This text will go over a few of his most notable and memorable moments of 2022, which drew hundreds of viewers to his YouTube livestream.

A deep dive into Ludwig’s 2022

1) Subathon 2.0

On March 14, 2021, the previous Twitch streamer hosted his first-ever subathon. Following the conclusion of the 30-day-long broadcast, he grew to become the most-subscribed content material creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Quick ahead a yr, on October 30, 2022, Ahgren revealed Subathon 2.0, the second iteration of fan-favorite content material. In contrast to the earlier time, the brand new subathon had a time restrict.

The streamer revealed that he would host a 50-hour steady livestream throughout DreamHack in Atlanta. He raised the occasion’s stakes by enclosing himself in a see-through glass field.

Ludwig offered particulars about Subathon 2.0 throughout a livestream on October 31 and mentioned:

“So I got here to the conclusion that I might put myself inside a glass field. Rig it with a bunch of cameras and each time I elevate a sure amount of cash for charity, I’ll permit the stream to torture me in quite a lot of methods. Dwelling out a murderous Trueman Present. David Blaine-esque. The place the extra money you give, the extra time I am going to spend within the field and the extra torture gadgets I’ll stay by way of.”

He additionally said that the occasion was for a charitable trigger, as he was elevating funds for organizations resembling No Child Hungry and Alveus Sanctuary.

The subathon ended on November 21, 2022, with the YouTuber elevating greater than $300,000. Earlier than the particular occasion wrapped up, Ludwig introduced he would get a tattoo of his kitten Coots and the Twitch emblem. He said:

“However we’re achieved, and to make it truthful, I’ll get a tattoo that features each Coots and a small Twitch emblem. Small Twitch emblem, that is truthful. We’ll make it cute. Perhaps Coots taking a look at Twitch emblem. Or taking a s**t on one, we’ll see. I am going to hold it respectful.”

2) Mogul Cash Dwell

Ludwig introduced earlier this yr that his immensely well-liked sport present, Mogul Cash, could be coming to an finish. He determined to cap off the sequence on a excessive word by internet hosting an in-person model known as Mogul Cash Dwell.

The occasion premiered on July 2, 2022, and several other distinguished personalities participated, together with Imane “Pokimane,” Felix “xQc,” Thomas “Sykkuno,” Johnathan “Jschlatt,” and Connor “ConnorEatsPants,” amongst others.

Just a few months later, Ahgren appeared on The Yard podcast, throughout which he revealed that he incurred a lack of $150,000 on the sport present.

3) Ludwig will get swatted on livestream

Whereas internet hosting a chess event on August 29, 2022, Ludwig needed to go away his streaming room abruptly. It was then noticed that law enforcement officials have been inside his room scouting the realm.

On the identical day, the 27-year-old offered an in-depth account of the harrowing scenario. Ahgren said that he observed the time period “swatting” being talked about within the YouTube Gaming chat and mentioned:

“Humorous sufficient, I noticed in chat whereas I used to be stay, someone say, ‘Swatting.’ That they had like, a reputation that was made up with Thai characters. Like, the language that they use in Thailand, and I noticed that, and I used to be like, ‘That is bizarre.’ After which it occurred.”

4) Different notable occasions and moments

One other memorable occasion occurred on September 12 when the streamer needed to see how rapidly he could be suspended from the Google-owned livestreaming platform.

He selected to observe closely copyrighted content material, resembling music movies by Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK.

When Ludwig realized YouTube’s automated detection system was not putting him, he started watching a Premier League clip whereas additionally taking part in Naruto‘s iconic theme music within the background.

Consequently, he was copyright struck on YouTube, stay on stream. He efficiently broke the “world file for the quickest ban on YouTube”:

I obtained the world file for the quickest ban on youtube I got the world record for the fastest ban on youtube https://t.co/PxjVM1XLW6

Ludwig additionally hosted the “largest Fortnite occasion of all time,” which featured MoistCr1TiKaL, Nmplol, xQc, Pokimane, Valkyrae, PointCrow, QTCinderella, and lots of extra skilled players and content material creators.



