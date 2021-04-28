Sub-Saharan Africa Automotive Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company

Sub-Saharan Africa Automotive Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2019 – 2024)

Sub-Saharan Africa Automotive market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Sub-Sharan Africa Automotive Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.20%.

The Sub-Saharan Africa Automotive market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Ltd., Subaru Corporation among others

Nigeria has banned the importation of automobiles through the land borders to curb smuggling, particularly used cars from neighboring countries. According to the data from the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Nigeria spends about NGN 2.88 trillion (USD 8 billion) on the importation of about 300,000 to 400,000 cars, yearly.

GROWING IMPORTED USED CAR SALES IN GHANA HINDERING THE MARKET

Due to low disposable income and very high cost associated with new vehicles, used vehicles dominate Ghanas automotive retail sector. These vehicles are mainly imported from regions with low resale or residual values of used vehicles like Europe, Japan, and the United States.

According to the Ghana Revenue Authority, during 2005-16, over 1 million vehicles of all types were imported into the country, and of this 80% are used vehicles.

Majority of these used cars in Ghana have been imported from the United States. Most of the used car sellers in the country provide up to 70% or 80% on the value of used cars. Additionally, most of these used cars have obsolete technology whose carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) and fuel consumption might no longer be compliant with the manufacturers standards imposed in developed countries, and therefore, is a threat to Ghanas environment.

A common trend that can be seen is that only a few percentages of new vehicles sold in the country compete against the features of the used vehicles imported to Ghana. Vehicles tend to appreciate in value due to limited supply of vehicles and import duties.

The most popular imported brand is Toyota, which accounts for more than half of the imported vehicles. These are primarily imported from the United States and the Gulf States.

However, the government of Ghana announced that it is likely to reduce the imports by 50% percent from April 2019. This measure is expected to slightly boost the demand for new vehicles sales in the country.

