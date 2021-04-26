Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share and Industry Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Styrenic Block Copolymer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global styrenic block copolymer market size grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) refer to a versatile family of resins that are characterized by an elastomeric central arrangement. They combine the properties of thermoplastic resins and elastomers for adhesive and sealant development. They exhibit numerous exceptional properties, including flexibility, high transparency, crystal clarity, and excellent thermal stability. These copolymers also offer enhanced design versatility, exceptional chemical resistance and sterilizability by gamma irradiation and ethylene oxide gas. As a result, they are extensively utilized for polymer modification, paving and roofing applications, and for the manufacturing of adhesives and sealants across diverse industrial verticals, including healthcare, construction and consumer electronics.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/styrenic-block-copolymer-market/requestsample

Global Styrenic Block Copolymer Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing applications of SBCs in the construction sector. These copolymers are increasingly used in modified bituminous roofing materials due to their excellent thermal resistance, improved performance and exceptional waterproofing properties. The rising demand for the construction of residential complexes and corporate parks is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing requirement for SBCs in the healthcare sector for the manufacturing of medical bags, peristaltic pump systems, flexible films and tubing for intravenous (IV) systems and home care equipment is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The increasing prevalence of road accidents and rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases across the globe have created an escalating demand for various medical components, including tubing and IV drip chambers, which, in turn, has provided a boost to the uptake of SBCs globally. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include the growing demand for SBCs for reducing the overall production cost of sealants and its increasing application as a toughener and impact modifier in the manufacturing of plastics. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global styrenic block copolymer market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Type:

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Hydrogenated SBC (HSBC)

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Asphalt Modification

Adhesives and Sealants

Polymer Modification

Medical Devices

Wires and Cables

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Chi Mei Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Denka Company Limited

En Chuan Chemical Industries Co.

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

JSR Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Lee Chang Yung Chemical Industry Corp.

TSRC Corporation

Versalis S.p.A.

Zeon Corporation.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/styrenic-block-copolymer-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-medical-imaging-equipment-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-share-size-growth-trends-outlook-key-players-analysis-and-forecast-2021-03-23

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/allergy-immunotherapies-market-size-share-2021-industry-report-growth-rate-top-companies-trends-scope-and-forecast-by-2026-2021-03-23

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/semiconductor-materials-market-report-2021-2026-global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-03-23

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/calcium-stearate-market-price-trends-2020-2025-global-industry-report-size-share-growth-top-companies-and-forecast-2021-03-23

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/helpdesk-automation-market-report-2020-2025-global-industry-trends-growth-outlook-share-size-top-companies-and-forecast-2021-03-23

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800