Styrene Market Is Registering A Steady CAGR Of 3.95% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Major Giants – Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Dow

Global styrene market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand in packaging industry and consumer goods among others.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, SABIC, Total, Dow, Koninklijke DSM N.V., NOVA Chemicals, Bayer CropScience Limited, Ashland, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Trinseo, Covestro AG, Synthos, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, , BASF SE, Versalis., Styrolution, LG Chem, Alibaba.com., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Perlite Construction Co and others.

Market Definition: Global Styrene Market

Styrene is an oily colourless liquid, organic compound which is also known as vinyl benzene, ethenylbenzene and phenylethene. It evaporates effortlessly and has a sweet smell. Styrene occurs naturally in small scale in a variety of foods and plants and coal tar. Different types of styrene products such as acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and polystyrene (PS) are used for several applications such as packaging, automotive, construction and consumer goods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for general-purpose and high-impact polystyrene from Asia-Pacific is fuelling the market growth

Growing packaging and construction industries which lead to increase demand for infrastructure facilities and consumer goods is a driver for this market

Consumption of polystyrene and expandable polystyrene from U.S. and Canadian construction industry is driving the growth of the market

High energy efficiency standards are driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less demands from developing countries and less supply from POSM facilities is a restraint for this market

Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil prices is restraining the market growth

Environment and health concerns due to the use of styrene is hampering the growth of the market

