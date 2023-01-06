Stuttering Fix, Aggressive Companions, and more

Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake has been on PC for some time now, and naturally, it didn’t take lengthy for modders to do their good work. Like every good PC title, this sport will be improved by way of the ability of mods.

There’s no means I can record all the mods you’ll be able to run, however I need to concentrate on those that make the gameplay higher and extra satisfying.

There are various superb beauty mods you could check out. A couple of of my private favorites for Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake are the Sailor Moon mod for Tifa and Aerith, Kingdom Hearts 2’s Cloud outfit, and one that provides Tifa her Creation Kids outfit.

There are additionally a number of mods that aren’t appropriate for youthful audiences, however you will not discover them right here. Listed beneath are 5 superb Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake mods to make gameplay extra satisfying.

Observe: This text is subjective and displays the opinions of the author

What Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake mods do you completely want?

1) FFVIIHook (Console unlock)

Merely put, FFVIIHook unlocks the Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake Dev console. It enables you to entry a large assortment of instructions and changes to your sport. You possibly can change your general efficiency in so some ways. This consists of adjusting decision efficiency, which will help make the hair look much less grainy.

You can also make Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake look sharper and regulate a number of settings you usually can not. Whereas that is useful to the informal participant, it’s much more helpful for modders.

2) Gear Rebalance – Elevated Materia Slots (Stability)

Whereas I beloved the weapons in Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake, a lot of them felt like that they had fairly weak Materia slots.

This mod reworks the Materia slots and protection stats of all of the tools within the sport. All weapons now have an additional impartial slot, capping out at three linked pairs and an unlinked slot. Many armor slots may also have eight slots. Moreover, the armor items can have elevated protection, making Laborious Mode much more palatable.

Gear Rebalance’s modder identified that the assault/protection within the sport’s system closely favors assault, and that’s one cause the gear has extra protection now. This mod additionally adjusts weapon stats, however not as in-depth as armor. It’s an incredible mod to make use of if the sport feels too arduous.

3) Creation ReShade (Visuals)

Creation ReShade is an HDR repair for Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake. The modders behind it have labored their magic on a number of different video games prior to now.

This mod provides improved HDR lighting results and different visible updates. One more reason I like this one is that it has a minimal impact in your efficiency, even on weaker PCs.

Creation ReShade ought to make the sport look prettier with out leading to a slowdown for lower-end PC. Whereas I don’t perceive how the modders did it, it actually makes the sport pop. In order for you the sport to look extra engaging however cannot tune the sport up due to system necessities, you must do that mod out.

4) Stuttering Repair – DXVK Technique (Gameplay enchancment)

One grievance that gamers have in regards to the PC model of Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake is the loading and stuttering drawback. The sport doesn’t at all times run easily, particularly on PCs that don’t function extremely highly effective GPUs. For that reason, Stuttering Repair is a must have mod.

Earlier than you ask for a refund on Steam after buying Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake, you must do that mod out. It’s supreme for avid gamers who’re having framerate points and optimization issues. You possibly can decide it up from Nexus Mods.

5) Aggressive Companions (Stability)

That is simply my favourite Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake mod. One of many real issues I had was that regardless of having a celebration of three, as a rule, the members felt ineffective. They lean extra towards being defensive, however I’m an aggressive participant. I need to rush in and begin stomping out the forces of evil.

Should you’re going to combat ShinRa Electrical Energy Firm, you’ll want to be aggressive. Nonetheless, it’s price noting that they may nonetheless defend towards incoming assaults.

Aggressive Companions continues to be experimental, in line with the modder, however I like the thought of my workforce really attacking extra regularly. That is very true when taking part in New Recreation+ on Laborious Mode, as I really feel like I’m the one get together member doing work.

Ultimate Fantasy 7 Remake has 1000’s of mods of every kind. It doesn’t matter what you’re searching for, it’s probably that it’s on Nexus Mods. If the sport is doing one thing that it shouldn’t, the percentages are excessive {that a} modder has fastened it for you.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



