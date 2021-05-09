Sturgeon refers to independence referendum 2022 | Free press

The victory of independence supporters in Scotland fueled the debate over the country’s separation from the kingdom. A British minister, Gove, does not want to know.

London (AP) – The Scottish government is considering a new referendum on independence from Great Britain next year.

This was pointed out by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon following the success of her Scottish National Party (SNP) in the BBC regional elections. It does not rule out that the relevant legislation will be introduced in the Scottish Parliament “early next year”. The first task now is to get Scotland out of the Corona crisis. After that, it’s important to focus on which country Scotland wants to be.

Sturgeon warned the British government in London against rejecting a referendum. This would have “serious” consequences. Sturgeon pointed out that the SNP and the Greens, who are also advocating to break away from the UK and return to the EU, have a joint clear majority in Parliament. Blocking a referendum means ignoring the democratic will of the Scots.

Most experts believe that a Scottish referendum is illegal without London’s approval. The British government initially ironed out the issue of a new vote on the separation of the part of the country. “It won’t come to that,” Secretary of State Michael Gove told Sky News.

But Gove avoided a clear answer as to whether the government would go to court to avoid a referendum. Such speculations are “nothing more than massive distractions,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s confidante.

Gove called on the British and Scottish governments to focus on “the things that unite us” rather than on constitutional battles. “When we get involved in debates about referendums and constitutions, we divert attention from the issues that matter most to the people of Scotland and the UK.”

Together with the Greens, Sturgeon’s SNP will have a majority of 72 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99