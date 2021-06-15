Stuffed Animal and Plush Toys Market 2021– Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis And Forecast to 2028 | Mattel, Inc.,Bandai Namco Group,LEGO A/S,Hasbro, Inc.

Stuffed animal and plush toys are like a companion to the children. They interact with these toys and play with them. Children develop an emotional relationship with these soft and fluffy toys. Moreover, they explore different skills and develop a sense of freedom while playing with these toys. Therefore, plush toys and soft toys play a vital role in child development phase. Furthermore, these toys provide comfort, build confidence, induce social and communication skills in kids. These factors are increasing the popularity of stuffed animal and plush toys amongst the children and their parents as well.

Key Players:

Mattel, Inc.

Bandai Namco Group

LEGO A/S

Hasbro, Inc.

Simba Dickie Group

Spin Master Ltd.

Budsies, LLC.

Giantmicrobes, Inc.

Ty, Inc.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.

Increasing impact of cartoon characters and superheroes on children is one of the major factors propelling the demand for stuffed animal and plush toys. Moreover, growing number of children around the world is the crucial factor driving market growth. Manufacturers are launching innovative toys that are customized catering to the requirements of various customers. At present, toys with sensors and GPS trackers are available in the market. This has attracted major chunk of target population. Owing to all these factors, the market is projected to register a notable growth over the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the stuffed animal & plush toys market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the stuffed animal & plush toys market in these regions.

