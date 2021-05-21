Study: Pandemic affects large school children in Germany | Free press

The corona pandemic and its consequences are also serious for many children and young people. According to a study, their life satisfaction has dropped significantly.

Kiel (dpa) – Fewer meetings with friends, no regular school lessons: According to a study, the corona pandemic affects many children and young people in Germany.

More than half of all girls and boys became unhappy in the past year, according to the 2021 prevention radar of DAK-Gesundheit. Life satisfaction has decreased on average by about 20 percent for all children surveyed compared to the situation before the Corona crisis.

A third of the children feel that they are not sufficiently protected against the virus at school. On the other hand, 56 percent thought the corona rules were appropriate there. At the same time, emotional problems have increased significantly – especially among girls, as the health insurance company announced. In the current study, 23 percent show symptoms of depressive disorders, such as sadness, low self-esteem, loss of interest, and social withdrawal. Last year this was only 18 percent. According to the information, the disappearance of many sports offers also leads to problems: in total, the proportion of respondents with sufficient exercise has fallen by one fifth compared to the previous year. The majority don’t get the scientifically recommended 90 minutes a day.

The study is based on a survey of 14,000 schoolchildren in grades five to ten in thirteen states in the 2020/2021 school year, conducted by the Institute for Therapy and Health Research in Kiel on behalf of the health insurance company. Schools in Hamburg, Bavaria and Saarland were not involved in the study. With 5.6 million policyholders, DAK-Gesundheit is the third largest health insurer in Germany.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99