Study: Millions more corona deaths in India | free press

India was a hotspot for the corona pandemic for weeks. More than 400,000 people have been affected by Covid-19, according to authorities. But experts assume a much higher number.

New Delhi (dpa) – Experts estimate that many more people may have died in India during the corona pandemic than officially stated.

The US think tank Center for Global Development estimates an additional 3.4 to 4.9 million additional deaths since the start of the pandemic in the hard-hit country, based on various sources, compared to the number of deaths before the pandemic. However, the researchers emphasized that they have not drawn any conclusions about the causes of death.

According to official figures, more than 414,000 people have died with corona in India so far. However, especially in connection with the violent second wave of pandemics in the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants, a number of experts assume a large number of unreported cases.

The authors predicted published death rates from seven states, where about half of the population lives. To do this, they evaluated antibody tests in India with international estimates of age-specific death rates from infected people and used regular surveys of about 177,000 households, which also asked if anyone had died recently.

The situation in India had deteriorated dramatically in April and May, partly in connection with the delta variant of the corona virus discovered there for the first time. In a few days, 400,000 new infections were reported. Hospitals were sometimes so overloaded that people died in parking lots in front of them, the medical oxygen ran out and relatives even had to wait at the crematoria. The situation has now eased again. Between 30,000 and 40,000 new corona cases are reported daily. However, given low vaccination coverage and a return to normal, experts are warning of a third wave.