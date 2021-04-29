Study: majority for maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour | Free press

According to Federal Environment Minister Schulze, the maximum speed of 130 kilometers per hour on motorways is not only good for road safety, but also for the climate.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a study, environmental and climate issues were among the top topics for many people in Germany, even during the corona pandemic.

65 percent of those surveyed in an ongoing survey still find the topics very important, as evidenced by a representative population survey on behalf of the Federal Ministry of the Environment and Federal Environment Agency (Thursday). Their number is thus lower in 2020 than in a 2019 interim survey (68 percent), but slightly higher than in 2018 (64 percent).

According to a statement, Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) said: “The study will be especially interesting if it gets specific, such as the speed limit.” Compared to the previous poll, a clear increase can be seen here, with a wide and clear majority for a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on motorways. According to the results, a total of 64 percent of those surveyed are “sure” or “more likely” that there should be a speed limit. “Rather no” and “definitely not” answered a total of 36 percent of the respondents.

According to the minister’s assessment, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) is being forced into action: he must “now also advertise more” for the speed limit – in general “even more people should do that” in the federal government. Of the other proposed measures in the field of mobility and traffic, only the introduction of a car toll was rejected as much as the speed limit. According to the results, only three percent of those surveyed were against more cycle paths. In contrast, about 90 percent of those surveyed would like public transport to be cheaper.

According to the figures, the social significance of climate and environmental issues in the past year also exceeds the interest in ‘the course and consequences of the corona pandemic’ at 62 percent, which was also asked.

“People in Germany are well aware that ambitious environmental and climate protection will ultimately sustain their own livelihoods,” said Federal Environment Agency Chairman Dirk Messner. According to the results, respondents see some catching up in terms of packaging waste avoidance (64 percent).

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking ruling is putting even more pressure on politicians in the field of climate protection. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the federal government must improve the climate protection law to protect the liberty rights of younger generations. “This is an exclamation point for climate protection,” said Schulze at the press conference on the publication of the 13th Environmental Awareness Study. The minister later announced on Twitter that he would present key points for a further developed climate protection law in the summer.

