Studio Ghibli reveals the secret behind their insanely delicious dishes

Studio Ghibli films are now known around the world for their particularly majestic aesthetics and fascinating mythology. In addition, the kitchen scenes contribute significantly to the special atmosphere of the studio’s films. It must be said that the dishes presented on the screen make the stomachs of the audience growl in an almost supernatural way. But what makes these scenes so tempting? The studio producer recently revealed the secret behind this effect.

Some more appetizing dishes than the next

During a question-and-answer session between fans of the Ghibli studio and Toshio Suzuki, the producer who founded the Japanese studio, some magic tricks were featured on Twitter that were well cared for by the animation teams.

Among these revelations, in particular, he reveals some secrets about the animators’ food choices. From ramen lovingly cooked by Sosuke’s mother in Ponyo sur la Falaise to the amazing dishes prepared by the bath house servants at Spirited Away, there are plenty of terrifying meals to be had.

So much so that many internet users have kidnapped Miyazaki’s kitchen scenes several times. Some have even tried to reproduce certain recipes at home.

The sense of detail at the origin of this fascination with food

Where does this enthusiasm come from? One might be tempted to answer that the exotic aspect of certain dishes is genuinely fun to try, but it’s not limited to that. Especially since the preparation of a simple egg toast in Le Château Howl is enough to make the viewer salivate in a mysterious way.

According to Toshio Suzuki, the fascination for this food has nothing to do with making viewers hungry. Everything is, in fact, specific to Hayao Miyazaki in terms of details.

In fact, Miyazaki absolutely tested all of his dish ideas before putting them on screen. Evidence of this fact is elsewhere, and it is possible to spot videos of the director preparing ramen in Studio Ghibli’s kitchens.

Miyazaki’s genius strikes again

Since Hayao Miyazaki has prepared all the dishes on the screen himself, he is able to include all the details of the lovingly prepared recipe in his films.

Whether it’s the intensity of the gas stove flames, the inertia of the cabbage on contact with boiling water, or the exact color of certain sauces in a bento, everything is described in great detail.

This amusing anecdote therefore once again underscores the genius of the directors at Studio Ghibli and especially Hayao Miyazaki, who are so concerned with the realism of his works that he himself has become one of the protagonists. It remains to be seen if the dishes he has prepared are as good as they seem …