Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Market Global Insights and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $9.84 billion in 2020 to $10.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $15.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Key Vendors:

Centurion Corporation; American Campus Communities; Education Realty Trust Inc; Unite Group Inc; Campus Crest Communities Inc, request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

Western Europe was the largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.

The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers’ camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also may provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services. The non-residential accommodation market is segmented into dormitories, off campus establishments and migrant workers’ camps.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Dormitories, Off Campus Establishments; Migrant Workers’ Camps

2) By Price Point: Economy; Mid-Range; Luxury

3) By Channel: Direct Sales; Distributor

4) By Mode of Booking: Online Bookings; Direct Bookings; Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

