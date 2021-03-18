Struggling over vaccines: export stop and Sputnik V? Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal states are calling for a rapid expansion of corona vaccine production in Germany and are campaigning for an export ban on such vaccines from the EU.

“I am very much in favor of considering an export ban,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Thursday after a video switch of the heads of state.

Nobody understands that there are not enough vaccines in the EU, but that vaccines from Europe are exported everywhere. Söder was referring to increasing corona rates in Germany. “We have to be careful that the third wave does not become permanent.” Vaccination, on the other hand, helps as a central factor. “The truth is clearly in vaccination.”

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said expanding the vaccine production capacity in this country is important because vaccination is the decisive lever against corona. And no one knows whether there will be more pandemics in the future, for which Germany should be better prepared.

“I don’t know if this should be an overnight export ban,” said Müller, the chairman of the conference of prime ministers. There are contracts. “But it is currently being exported to countries with their own production capacities that are more advanced than we are in the field of vaccination. You don’t have to understand that. “

Given the shortage of vaccines, Müller and Söder, as well as other prime ministers, spoke out in favor of rapid approval of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. “We need every vaccine we can get,” said Müller.

The heads of state had spoken with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a guest of the switchboard about the need to apply for proper approval for the vaccine, as for others, and to investigate it. “But if we get the chance to use this vaccine, we will of course want to and will seize this opportunity,” says Müller.

Söder pointed out that Sputnik V is a good vaccine according to all reports. “Partly better than the one that’s already been approved,” he added. Therefore, it is now not advisable to “go through everything in the classic bureaucratic small-small procedure” when checking the vaccine. From his point of view, the responsible authorities should rather approve the substance “quickly, efficiently and quickly”. The EU must also establish contact with vaccine manufacturers at an early stage. “My urgent appeal: don’t miss another chance.”

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) told Funke media group newspapers, “The vaccine must be approved.” He has no doubt that Russian science is capable of producing a powerful vaccine. Saxony-Anhalt’s head of government, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), sees it in the same way. “In the fight against Corona, we welcome any vaccine that is safe and effective to help us overcome the pandemic,” he told Funke newspapers. “When it comes to people’s health, their origins shouldn’t matter.”

According to Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left), “the issue of Sputnik V must finally be firmly addressed”. He himself wanted to use his channels to Russia to help, he told the Funke-Blätter. “I don’t want political approval. But I don’t want political rejection either. “