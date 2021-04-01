Structured Cabling Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.

The Global Structured Cabling Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

The research report analyzes the overall impact of the pandemic on the Structured Cabling industry, along with its impact on the key segments and sub-segments of the market. Moreover, the report assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the key geographical region and their effect on the overall market owing to different restrictions imposed in different regions and countries.

Key Findings in the Structured Cabling Market Report:

The findings of the report explain various aspects of the market, such as market status, developmental prospects, key regional segments, renowned market players, product offerings, end-use industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

The Structured Cabling market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Service Installation & Consultation Maintenance & Support Managed Services Product Cables Patch Panels & Cross Connects Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies Communication Outlets Racks & Cabinets Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Category 6 Category 5E Category 6A Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) IT & Telecommunication Residential & Commercial Government & Education Transportation Industrial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Critical Factors To Help Readers Understand The Market Scenario

Key Market Dynamics: The global Structured Cabling market research report details on the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors. Each of these factors has been elaborately discussed in the initial segment of the study.

Key Growth Prospects: The report specializes in examining the major growth prospects of the global Structured Cabling market, such as new product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and the progress of the key market players functioning in the market, on regional and global levels.

Key Market Highlights: The Structured Cabling report deeply inspects factors like revenue accumulation, cost, capacity utilization rate, production capacity, production rate, consumption rate, import/export, supply/demand, gross, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. It further presents an all-inclusive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends.

Analytical Tools: The report discusses the leading market participants and their market scope, leveraging various analytical tools. Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis, are some of the analytical tools used by researchers for this market study.

Prospective Customers: The report assesses some crucial insights into service providers, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, stakeholders, and individuals, who are keen on self-studying and assessing the Structured Cabling market.

