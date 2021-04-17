Structured Cabling Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

The Global Structured cabling Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Structured cabling market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. The report analyzes the Structured cabling market by taking into consideration the key factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market. The report considers COVID-19 as one such factor. The report is furnished with the current market scenario and changes in the trends and dynamics of the industry with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Structured cabling market. The report also strives to offer a futuristic outlook for remuneration and market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also includes the current and future impact of the pandemic on the Structured cabling business sphere and its key segments.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key players in the market include Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Service Installation & Consultation Maintenance & Support Managed Services Product Cables Patch Panels & Cross Connects Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies Communication Outlets Racks & Cabinets Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) Category 6 Category 5E Category 6A Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028) IT & Telecommunication Residential & Commercial Government & Education Transportation Industrial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



