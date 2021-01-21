Structural Health Monitoring Market || 2020 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2027

Structural Health Monitoring– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Structural Health Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% in the forecast period.

Key Segmentation: Structural Health Monitoring Market

By Technology (Wired Structural Health Monitoring, Wireless Structural Health Monitoring),

Offering (Hardware, Software & Services),

Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defence, Energy, Mining),

Implementation Methods (New Construction, Retrofitting),

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Structural Health Monitoring Market Nova Metrix, Geokon, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Geocomp, Acellent, Sixense, Pure Technologies, Structural Monitoring Systems, Digitexx, First Sensor, Bridge Diagnostics, Sisgeo, Rst Instruments, Avt Reliability (Aesseal), Geomotion Singapore, Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons PLC), Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik, Kinemetrics, Feac Engineering, Yapidestek Engineering and many more.

What are the major market growth drivers?

High capital investments for structural health monitoring

Aging infrastructure and superior benefits of structural health monitoring

Decreasing cost of sensors resulting in reduced structural health monitoring system cost

High installation and monitoring costs

Inaccurate results due to errors in readings

Competitive Analysis: Global Structural Health Monitoring Market

The global structural health monitoring market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of global structural health monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In April 208, HBM and BKSV got merged together to to increase their business in health monitoring systems among different countries worldwide.

