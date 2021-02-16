Structural Electronics Market By Top Leading Manufacturers, Demand And Strategic Outlook – Boeing Company, Panasonic Corporation, TactoTek Oy, Canatu Oy, Neotech AMT GmbH

The structural electronics market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Improvements in 3D technology and the rise of IoT are the factors fueling the growth of structural electronics market. Additionally, there is an increase in the demand for lightweight, cost-effective, and compact products. Structural electronics offer these advantages, thereby augmenting their usage in a wide range of applications.

– Structural electronics are replacing the old components-in-a-box approach with smart materials, such as smart skin, load-bearing parts, and e-textiles. The key capability of structural electronics is to reduce the weight of the product and is expected to disrupt the automotive and aerospace sectors.

– Advancements in material science to develop stretchable conductive materials, application diversity, and government funding are expected to play important roles in driving the advancements in the structural electronics industry.

– For instance, one of the largest Japanese car companies experimented with a 3D printing of ultra-lightweight vehicle seats based on bird-bone structure. The car is expected to become the first 3D-PE (3D Printed Electronics) with electrics and electronics built into the seat.

Competitive Landscape

The structural electronics market is highly consolidated. The reason is that structural electronics is a highly sophisticated technology that makes it very tough for the new players to enter this market. Moreover, the top players have a major share in the market. Some of the key players include The Boeing Company, Panasonic Corporation, TactoTek Oy, Canatu Oy, Neotech AMT GmbH, Toyobo Co. Ltd, among others.

– April 2019 – B-LA and TactoTek jointly announced that they signed an agreement for B-LA to market and sell injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) solutions. This partnership brings together the leaders in their respective technology domains to advance the market for integrating electronic functionality within molded plastics.

– April 2019 – Boeing and the Australian Space Agency signed a statement of strategic intent to help advance the agencys goals to expand Australias domestic space industry.

Automotive Sector to Account for a Significant Growth

– Structural electronics include electronic components and circuits that act as load-bearing protective structures by replacing the dumb structures (such as automobile bodies) conformally placed upon them.

– The critical capability of structural electronics to reduce the weight of a product is projected to disrupt the automotive sector. Structural electronics is expected to be next important thing in smart cars, as the elements of structural electronics would be integrated within the vehicle’s body and undercarriage for resembling the human nervous system and enabling cars to instantly recognize touch and damage.

– In addition, in the future, hybrid/electric cars are expected to use structural electronics, with printed OLED (organic light emitting diode) incorporated inside and outside the car roof.

– Moreover, the boom in automobile production across the world with adaption to new technology has brought in changes. Lightweight and compact parts are expected to witness significant demands because of structural electronics over the forecast period.

– However, the global coronavirus outbreak has led to a mass shortage of automobile supply parts which has brought the production process to a major halt. Hence, this may hinder the market growth in the near future.

North America to Account for the Largest Share in Structural Electronics Market

– North Americas robust financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. The higher penetration of structural electronics in the region can be attributed to the high adoption of such products in conductors, photovoltaic products, and sensors that are used in high-end cars and space vehicles.

– Structural electronics has shown tremendous progress in the United States, and is supported by vast R&D activities. For instance, in order to drive the technology that couples flexible substrates, printed circuits, and thinned silicon die, NextFlex research center has been formed with about USD 165 million in private and public backing.

– Moreover, primarily electric vehicles utilize structural electronics. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the market studied, as the North Americans are increasingly adopting electric cars.

– In addition, the increasing usage of IOT and 3D technology across various industries is projected to fuel the demand for structural electronics over the forecast period.

