Structural Adhesives Market By Type, Technology, Application and Future Analysis

The global structural adhesives market generated a revenue of $11,677.9 million in 2018 and is expected to attain a value of $15,683.0 million in 2024. The market is also predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2019 and 2024.

When type is taken into consideration, the structural adhesives market is categorized into acrylic, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, and polyurethane. Out of these, the acrylic division recorded the highest market share in the past. This is because of the high peel strength and high-shear characteristics of the acrylic adhesives in comparison to the other adhesives. Owing to these characteristics, the acrylic adhesives allow the formulations to bond with plastics and metals for a variety of building and construction, do-it-yourself (DIY), woodwork, and footwear applications.

Across the globe, the structural adhesives market registered the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region over the last few years and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well, according to the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. This is primarily ascribed to the huge investments being made in various infrastructural development projects in the APAC nations and the subsequent surge in construction and infrastructural development activities in the region. China is predicted to observe the highest usage of these adhesives in the APAC region in the future years.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Solid Reactive

By Application